Rebekah Vardy proudly supports her husband Jamie at Leicester City match

September 2017 to October 2019 – The Sun has published a number of articles about Coleen, including her traveling to Mexico to look into the “sex selection” treatment of babies, her plan to revive her TV career, and the flooding of her basement.

October 9, 2019 – Coleen uses social media to accuse Rebekah of selling stories from her private Instagram account to the tabloids.

Coleen says she spent five months trying to figure out who was sharing information about her and her family based on posts she posted on her personal social media page.

After sharing a series of “false” stories and using an elimination process, Coleen claims they were viewed by one Instagram account, which belongs to Rebekah.

Rebekah, then pregnant with her fifth child, denies the allegations and says several people had access to her Instagram over the years.

She claims to be “so upset” by Coleen’s accusation, later adding, “I thought she was my girlfriend, but she completely destroyed me.”

The public dispute is making headlines around the world, with the hashtag #WagathaChristie trending.

February 13, 2020 – In a tearful performance on ITV’s Loose Women, Rebekah says the stress of the dispute caused her severe anxiety attacks and that she ‘ ended up in hospital three times’. Coleen says in a statement that she “does not want to enter into further public debate.”

June 23, 2020 – It turns out that Rebekah has started a libel suit against Coleen.

Rebekah’s attorneys claim she suffered “extreme suffering, pain, fear and embarrassment as a result of the posting of the post and the events that followed.”

November 19-20, 2020 – The fight against defamation has its first hearing at the Supreme Court in London. A judge rules that Coleen’s October 2019 post “clearly identified” Rebekah as “guilty of the serious and consequent breach of trust.”

Justice Warby concludes that the “natural and ordinary” meaning of the messages was that Rebekah “regularly and often abused her status as a trusted follower of Coleen’s personal Instagram account by secretly notifying The Sun of the private messages.” and stories of Coleen’.

February 8-9, 2022 – A series of explosive messages between Rebekah and her agent Caroline Watt – which Coleen’s lawyers claim were about her – are revealed during a preliminary trial.

The court is told that Rebekah was not referring to Coleen when she called someone a “nasty bitch” in a conversation with Mrs Watt.

Coleen’s lawyers are seeking more information from the WhatsApp messages, but the court is told that Ms Watt’s phone fell into the North Sea after a boat she was on hit a wave before any further information could be extracted from it.

February 14th Coleen will not be allowed to file a Supreme Court claim against Ms Watt for misusing private information to be heard in addition to fighting defamation. A Supreme Court judge, Ms Steyn, says the offer was made too late and previous opportunities to file the claim had not been taken.

13th of April – Ms Watt is not fit to testify orally at the upcoming libel trial, the High Court is told if the case returns for a new hearing.

The agent withdraws permission to use her testimony and retracts her waiver, which allowed Sun journalists to say whether she was a source of the allegedly leaked stories.

April 29 – Rebekah ‘appears to accept’ that her agent was the source of allegedly leaked stories, Coleen’s attorney David Sherborne tells the Supreme Court. He states that a new testimony from Rebekah suggests that Ms. Watt was the source, but Rebekah claims she “did not authorize or condone her.”

Rebekah’s attorney Hugh Tomlinson says the statement contained “no change in the case argued,” and that her legal team had no communication with Ms Watt.

From May 10th – The process started

July 29 – Rebekah Vardy lost her defamation case against Coleen Rooney, the judge ruled that Ms Rooney’s allegation was ‘substantially true’.