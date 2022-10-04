Rebekah Vardy is ordered to pay £1.5 million to Coleen Rooney's legal bills after Wagatha showdown 

<!–

Rebekah Vardy to pay £1.5m towards Coleen Rooney’s legal costs following their ‘Wagatha Christie’ High Court libel battle.

The 40-year-old’s reputation is in tatters after she scored one of the worst own goals in British legal history when a High Court judge dismissed her evidence as ‘evasive or improbable’.

Vardy was accused of deliberately deleting WhatsApp messages central to the case, as her agent was also accused of deliberately dropping her phone in the North Sea.

Rebekah Vardy, pictured here arriving at the High Court, was branded a ‘highly unreliable witness’ by Coleen’s barrister in his closing remarks

Wayne Rooney regularly accompanied his wife Coleen to the trial, unlike Rebekah Vardy’s husband Jamie

Mrs Vardy and her footballer husband were left with the bill after Mrs Justice Steyn ruled in favor of Mrs Rooney in a judgment which said parts of her evidence given under oath had been “manifestly inconsistent”, “not credible” and should be treated with ‘very considerable caution’.

