Rebekah Vardy may have to sell Portuguese villa as judge rules she leaked Coleen Rooney stories

Rebekah Vardy may be forced to sell her family’s beloved Portuguese villa after losing her ‘Wagatha Christie’ battle against Coleen Rooney and facing a multimillion-pound legal bill.

Ms Vardy was red-faced yesterday after a Supreme Court judge ruled she and her agent Caroline Watt had leaked stories about Ms Rooney to The Sun newspaper.

In a damning verdict, Ms Justice Steyn found “many cases where her evidence was manifestly inconsistent, evasive or implausible.”

She also ruled that the couple had “removed or destroyed” evidence, including that it was likely Ms Watt “deliberately” threw her phone into the North Sea.

Ms Vardy, wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, said she was “stunned” by the ruling but insisted: “The case is over.”

Sources close to the 40-year-old mother of five said she has “no regrets” taking the case to court, despite the hefty legal bill she has been given.

Ms Vardy will have to pay her rival’s costs, as well as her own, which sources say comes between £2million and £3million in both camps.

Friends say that’s what sparked the idea of ​​selling the couple’s luxury villa on Portugal’s exclusive golf resort of Quinta do Lago, which they call their “sanctuary.”

The property, which has three swimming pools, gym, steam room and six bedrooms, is valued at around £2 million and can be rented for up to £30,000 per week.

Rebecca Vardy pictured outside the High Court in London in May earlier this year

Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy pictured holding hands with wife Rebekah outside the High Court in London in May

Vardy’s statement As I explained in my evidence, I, my family and even my unborn baby were subjected to disgusting messages and despicable abuse after Coleen’s post and these have continued throughout the trial. Can the people who abused me and my family please stop. The case is over. I want to thank everyone who has supported me. I am extremely sad and disappointed with the decision the judge has made. It is not the result I expected nor believed it to be correct. I have brought this action to justify my reputation and am devastated by the judge’s finding. The judge accepted that publication of Coleen’s post was not in the ‘public interest’ and she also rejected her claim that I was the ‘Secret Wag’. But as for the rest of her judgment, she was wrong and I cannot accept this.

“While this wasn’t easy for Rebekah, it was the only option for her and she’s sticking with it. There are no regrets,’ said a friend.

“She always stands up for herself and this was no different. She thinks she’s right and is glad she went all the way to court and told her side of the story. Rebekah was trolled on social media and it was deeply traumatic for her. She knew she had to take this all the way.”

The verdict ends a bitter two-year trial battle between the two women, which culminated in a seven-day Supreme Court trial in May, where they both testified.

In her 76-page statement, Ms. Steyn criticized Ms. Vardy’s “utterly implausible” version of events, which she had to approach with “extreme caution” because the footballer’s wife “was unwilling to make factual concessions, however improbable her evidence ‘. The judge concluded that Ms Vardy and Ms Watt had deliberately “removed or destroyed” evidence, including WhatsApp messages.

She judged it likely that Ms Watt hadn’t accidentally dropped her phone in the North Sea, as previously claimed, but that it was ‘deliberately’ dropped from a boat days after she was ordered to hand it over.

The court found the timing of the incident “striking” and the chance that it was an accident is “small”.

Ms Justice Steyn also spoke of the ‘conspicuous’ absence of Ms Watt, who withdrew late in the proceedings as a ‘vital witness’ due to the toll it took on her mental health.

Rebekah Vardy’s reputation is in tatters today after she sensationally lost the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case for libel with Coleen Rooney, who said the case was a waste of money and Vardy should never have taken it to court

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy together in 2016. The WAGs have landed in court in defamation lawsuit of the year and Ms Vardy’s reputation is in tatters after going to court and losing

But she concluded that the reason Miss Watt was “so very reluctant” to testify was because she knew her statements denying she was involved in the leaks were “false.”

The judge sided with Ms Rooney on a string of claims, including that Ms Vardy deliberately sat behind her during a football match in England in the 2016 Euro for maximum publicity. ‘I do not accept that she would like to have faded into the background,’ wrote Mrs Justice Steyn.

On the contrary, the judge found the evidence of both Coleen and Wayne Rooney credible.

Ms Rooney welcomed the verdict, saying: “While I will not tolerate Ms Vardy ill will, today’s verdict makes it clear that I was correct in what I said in my Instagram posts.

Finally, I would like to thank all my legal team, my family and friends and everyone who has supported me – including the public – during this difficult and stressful time.’

Friends say Ms Rooney, who was at home in Cheshire when she received the verdict while her husband was away in Washington, will not be celebrating the slam dunk verdict tonight.

“It wasn’t a case I ever wanted or wanted,” Mrs. Rooney said.

In a statement following the verdict, Ms Vardy said: “I am extremely sad and disappointed with the decision the judge has made.

“It’s not the result I expected or thought was fair. I have brought this action to justify my reputation and am devastated by the judge’s finding.

“As I explained in my evidence, I, my family and even my unborn baby were subjected to disgusting messages and despicable abuse following Coleen’s post and these have continued throughout the trial.

“Please, the people who abused me and my family can stop now. The case is over.’