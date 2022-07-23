Rebekah Vardy looks summery in a blue bikini and pink dress

She recently denied claims that she was preparing to pack her bags to escape from her vacation home after it was caught in the middle of the Portuguese bushfires.

And Rebekah Vardy was still very much in the European country when she went to the beach in the Algarve on Saturday.

The WAG, 40, looked summery and flaunted her figure in a light blue bikini which she paired with a pink cover-up dress.

Holiday: Rebekah Vardy looked summery in a blue bikini and pink dress on the beach in Portugal on Saturday – after she denied fleeing the country due to fires near her villa

She looked amazing in the patterned swimwear, which featured a halterneck design, and showed off her deep holiday tan while strolling with a friend.

Rebekah later covered the pretty pink number with white lace detailing on it and paired it with white sliders and a cream beach bag.

The brunette beauty wore stylish sunglasses and sported her hair pinned back as she chose to go makeup-free for the day in the sun.

Style: Rebekah later covered the pretty pink number with white lace detailing and paired it with white sliders and a cream beach bag

Bronzed: The brunette beauty wore stylish sunglasses and wore her hair up as she chose to go makeup-free for the day in the sun

It comes after Rebekah earlier this week denied allegations that she was getting ready to pack her bags to escape from her vacation home after it was caught in the middle of Portugal’s bushfires.

The media personality thanked emergency services after firefighters extinguished a fire near the villa where she and her husband Jamie Vardy are staying with their children.

The former I’m a Celeb star was reportedly shocked by the sight of flames from her balcony, but after she confirmed she was staying put.

Day out: She looked amazing in the patterned swimwear, halterneck design and showing off her deep holiday tan while strolling with a friend

On Instagram, the WAG shared a photo of two of her children enjoying a trip to the beach on Tuesday.

“Beach day #beachbums,” she captioned the photo.

Responding to the post, one Instagram user wrote: ‘I thought the papers said you were on the run from a fire threatening your vacation home?’

But Rebekah said her situation was not quite as reported.

Rumors: It comes after Rebekah earlier this week denied claims she was getting ready to pack her bags to escape from her vacation home after being caught in the middle of Portugal’s bushfires

Rebecca shares Olivia Grace, two, Sofia, six, and son Finley, four, with Jamie and also has children Megan, 15, and Taylor, 11, from previous relationships.

Jamie also has an 11-year-old daughter, Ella, from a relationship with Emma Daggett.

It comes after a source close to the family told The Sun: “It was terrible. Their neighbors have all been evacuated and one by one residents are being told to leave their homes.

Scary: The media personality thanked emergency services after firefighters extinguished a fire near the villa where she and husband Jamie Vardy are staying with their children

“Becky sees smoke everywhere and she’s terrified the kids will breathe it in. The water is also low, so she relies on bottled water, of which there is only a finite amount at home.

“Jamie and their friends and family back home were all very concerned. Things are evolving by the hour, but she prays that the fire departments, who have been brilliant, can get things back under control.”

Rebekah is believed to be in the six-bed villa in the south of the country — which features three swimming pools, a gym and a sauna — to escape her legal troubles following the well-publicized Wagatha Christie trial of Coleen Rooney earlier. this year.

Break: Rebekah is said to be in the six-bed villa in the south of the country – which has three swimming pools, gym and sauna – to escape her legal troubles

Portugal has been hit by a series of fires in recent days, some of which are sweeping into the exclusive Quinta do Lago district, selling properties between £1 million and £9.5 million, home to stars such as Roman Abramovich, Duncan Bannatyne, John Terry and Steven Gerard.

Former Dragons Den star Bannatyne, 73, revealed he and wife Nigora, 42, had to flee his mansion amid the blaze.

On Twitter he wrote: ‘Terrible day in the Algarve today. We survived, but it was a little scary. Yes. We had to leave our homes today, but fortunately very few properties were damaged.’

Problems: Portugal has been hit by a series of fires in recent days, some of which are penetrating the exclusive Quinta do Lago neighbourhood

Her Say: The former I’m a Celeb star was reportedly shocked by the sight of flames from her balcony, but after confirming she’s staying put

Fire: It comes after a source close to the family told The Sun, “It was horrible. Their neighbors have been evacuated and one by one residents are being told to leave their homes.”

Footage shows swirling flames ripping through the luxury Portuguese resort, destroying golf courses as panicked tourists desperately tried to flee in their cars from the impending inferno.

Thousands of firefighters and volunteers are fighting fires across the country, with one devastated villager describing the flames as “looking like the devil.”

The blistering heat has caused similar fires to break out in Spain, France, Turkey and Croatia, while Europe continues to suffer from the furnace-like dome of heat that blankets the continent.