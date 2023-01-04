Rebekah Vardy looks nervous as she watches husband Jamie’s Leicester City team defeated by Fulham

Rebekah Vardy looked less pleased on Tuesday when she watched her husband play against Fulham at the King Power Stadium.

The WAG, 40, looked nervous as she watched the Premier League football match between Leicester City and Fulham.

And she had good reason, as the Foxes were beaten 1-0 by the opposing team after Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goal in the first half.

After their rapid improvement for the World Cup, times are once again tough for Leicester, who have yet to beat a top half team this season.

Jamie ran as fast as ever, but turns 36 later this month and struggles to find the old spark.

Rebekah showed her support by wearing a black coat and white scarf to keep out the winter chill.

Her long dark brown locks were let loose and she wore a cream hat on her head for extra warmth.

The game comes after Rebekah took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a group photo of her family posing in front of their beautiful Christmas tree.

The pair share Taylor, 11, Sofia, seven, Finley, four, and Olivia, two. Rebekah is also mother to daughter Megan, 17, from a previous relationship.

The Vardys certainly got into the festive spirit as they showed off their style in red tartan sleepwear.

Tackle: Leicester’s Wout Faes battles for possession with Fulham’s Harrison Reed (left)

Captioning her post, Rebekah simply wrote, “Merry Christmas everyone.”

The WAG also took advantage of her stories to share more snaps of her kids in their Christmas outfits, with Finley looking good in a black suit.

While her girls were adorable in sparkly silver dresses and black leggings.

It comes after Rebekah and Jamie put on a cozy display when they posed in matching pajamas on Christmas Eve.

Television personality Rebekah and her soccer beau Jamie, 35, were in high spirits as they stood in front of the Christmas tree in their lavish home.

They stood arm in arm wearing red checkered clothes, Rebekah beaming as she leaned toward Jamie.

You could see Leicester City player Jamie laughing as he looked at the camera in an instant, which had the words ‘Merry Christmas’ emblazoned on it.

Another photo showed Rebekah with her arms around Jamie’s shoulders after she jumped into the air and wrapped her legs around his waist.

She captioned her post: “Happy Christmas Eve.”

Rebekah shared a family photo from a festival earlier this week as the dramatization of their Wagatha Christie trial played out on television

Vardy vs Rooney: A courtroom drama aired on Wednesdays and Thursdays, allowing viewers to relive the drama of the WAG libel case.