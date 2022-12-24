Rebekah Vardy and husband Jamie don matching festive pajamas

Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie put on a cozy display as they posed in matching pajamas on Christmas Eve.

Television personality Rebekah, 40, and her soccer beau Jamie, 35, were in high spirits as they stood in front of the Christmas tree in their lavish home.

They stood arm in arm wearing red checkered clothes, Rebekah beaming as she leaned toward Jamie.

You could see Leicester City player Jamie laughing as he looked at the camera in an instant, which had the words ‘Merry Christmas’ emblazoned on it.

Another photo showed Rebekah with her arms around Jamie’s shoulders after she jumped into the air and wrapped her legs around his waist.

She captioned her post: “Happy Christmas Eve.”

Rebekah shared a family photo from a festival earlier this week as the dramatization of their Wagatha Christie trial played out on television

Vardy vs Rooney: A courtroom drama aired on Wednesdays and Thursdays, allowing viewers to relive the drama of the WAG libel case.

But both Coleen and Rebekeah seemed to be trying to take their mind off the series while spending quality time with their families.

Rebekah took her children to Belton House in Lincolnshire for the day hours before the show aired.

The WAG shared a photo of themselves with children Taylor, 11, Sofia, seven, Finley, four, and Olivia, two.

Rebekah is also mother to daughter Megan, 17, from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Coleen and her husband Wayne were enjoying a family day out in Lapland UK with their sons Klay, nine, Kit, six, and Cass, four.

The media personality shared a sweet photo of their young family posing for a Christmas photo with Santa and said they had a “great day.”

“Thank you @laplanduk for an amazing day as always,” Coleen captioned the photo.

In the image, the boys are beaming as they pose next to Santa and hold matching doggy toys. Missing from the outing was their oldest son Kai, 13.

The Channel 4 series features Chanel Creswell as Coleen and Natalia Tena as Rebekah, along with Michael Sheen as Coleen’s lawyer David Sherbourne.

Created from the real court transcripts, Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama gives viewers the chance to relive the non-television scenes from the courtroom with all the drama that captivated audiences and media for weeks.

The former friends first fell out publicly in 2019 when Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking messages from her private Instagram account to The Sun.

Her rigorous detective work to find the culprit earned her the title Wagatha Christie, in reference to mystery writer Agatha Christie.

Rebekah denied the claims and sued for libel, but lost in July in the Supreme Court, where her evidence was deemed “manifestly inconsistent” and “not credible.”

In October, she was ordered to pay 90 percent of Coleen’s legal bills, with the first £800,000 to be paid within six weeks.

The former Dancing on Ice contestant also has to pay her own lawyers’ bills, meaning the huge cost of her failed libel claim is around £4 million.

Rebekah is reportedly facing a legal bill estimated at £1.5 million for her costs following their ‘Wagatha Christie’ high court libel suit.

The WAG – whose reputation is in tatters after she scored one of the worst own goals in British legal history – should find £800,000 of it in weeks.

It comes at the hands of a Supreme Court judge who dismissed her evidence as “evasive or implausible” in one of the most-watched cases in recent years.

She was charged with deliberately deleting WhatsApp messages at the center of the case, as it was suggested that her agent also deliberately dropped her phone in the North Sea.

Vardy and her footballer husband were left with the bill after Ms Steyn ruled in Rooney’s favor in a verdict that parts of her evidence given under oath were “manifestly inconsistent”, “not credible” and should be treated with “extremely great caution’.

She lost her high-profile libel claim against Rooney in July when Judge Steyn ruled that Rooney’s viral social media post accusing Vardy of leaking her private information to the press was “substantially true.”

It followed a viral social media post in which Rooney had revealed she had been posting fake stories on her Instagram page. These fake stories subsequently appeared in The Sun newspaper.

Having changed her settings so that only one user could see it, she dared to make the famous statement “it’s…Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

In an order made public on Tuesday, the judge ordered Vardy to pay 90% of Rooney’s costs.

Rooney incurred total costs in excess of £2 million, but £350,000 of that had already been collected before the May trial, so those were removed to give a final figure of £1,667,860.

Vardy was ordered to pay £800,000 from the expense account by 4pm on 15 November.