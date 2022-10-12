Rebecca Judd’s children wear Versace sunglasses worth $400 that are gifted to the famous family

Rebecca Judd’s children seem to be following in their famous mother’s footsteps.

On Wednesday, the AFL WAG and social media influencer shared a photo of her daughter Billie, seven, and twin sons Tom and Darcy, six, who model Versace sunglasses, worth $405 together.

Bec said the glasses were donated to the famous family.

“Thank you Sunglass Hut for the Versace Kids. #gift,” Bec captioned the image.

Her eldest son Oscar, 10, did not appear in the photo.

It comes just a day after the model shared a sweet throwback photo of the day she took her twin sons home shortly after they were born.

Bec made the tribute as she celebrated the sixth birthday of the sons she shares with AFL legend Chris Judd.

In the photo, Bec and Chris, 39, were beaming as they posed with the newborns and their two older children.

“We took them home six years ago today,” Bec wrote. “House has been a farkin bomb site ever since!”

Last week Bec shared another beautiful tribute to Instagram, Tom and Darcy, ‘legends’, as she wished the boys a happy birthday.

“Six years later and I still can’t believe our number 3 turned out to be baby numbers 3 and 4,” she gushed.

In her post, Bec included a series of photos of the twins, celebrating the past six years.

One of the sweet throwback photos showed a glowing Bec in the hospital shortly after the boys were born.

The mother of four has been happily married to Chris for 12 years.

Along with twins Tom and Darcy, the couple share son Oscar, 10, and daughter Billie, seven.