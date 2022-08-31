Rebecca Judd’s A-lister pals shower her with praise as she models in new advert for Jaggad

<!–

Rebecca Judd is one of the biggest A-listers in the country.

And her celebrity friends were quick to shower her with praise for her latest ad for her Jaggad collaboration on Wednesday.

Bec shared a clip on her Instagram of her wearing 80s-style activewear, hugging her slim figure.

The mother of four did some moves in the form-fitting outfit as she danced some twists and turns.

Bec’s friends, including Sally Obermeder, Lindy Klim and Jennifer Hawkins, all responded under the post.

Sally shared some fire emojis, while Lindy said “Love this!” wrote.

Jennifer Hawkins, who had a capsule run with Jaggad, wrote: ‘Beautiful Bec’

The collaboration ends on September 5.

Bec co-owns Jaggad and regularly does collections with the brand, as one of the country’s biggest influencers.

In March, the brand closed its physical store and cut ties with third-party retailers.

The company’s chief customer officer, Scott Browning, explained the decision, telling news.com.au that it was related to the pandemic and trade difficulties.

Browning said major retailers Myer and The Iconic “refused delivery” of their supplier partner orders due to Covid uncertainty.

“This meant that Jaggad was forced to sell all that stock online as our only remaining channel,” explains Browning.

Jaggad is reaping the benefits of only selling online, and Mr Browning adds: “Moving to… [a] The 100 percent online, direct-to-customer model has resonated with our customers and allowed us to grow accordingly over the past two years.”

Bec lives in a $7.3 million mansion in Brighton, Melbourne, with her husband Chris and their four children, Oscar, Billie, Tom and Darcy.