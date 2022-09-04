Rebecca Judd shows off her tiny waist in a retro bodysuit as she launches her new Jaggad collection

<!–

In 2013, she launched her own sportswear label, Jaggad.

And the glamorous AFL WAG Rebecca Judd turned out to be her own best commercial on Saturday as she released Jaggad’s new series at an event on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

The mum of four, 39, showed off her slim figure in a retro bodysuit as she hosted the luxurious soiree.

Rebecca Judd, 39, (pictured) showed off her petite waist and slim figure in a retro bodysuit as she launched her new Jaggad collection on the Gold Coast on Saturday

Rebecca proudly showed off her small waist and tight legs in the ensemble.

In one image, the AFL WAG stretches out on a mat while participating in a yoga class with her guests.

Each participant can see the new suit wearing while practicing the exercises.

Rebecca also posed with her friend and Jaggad co-founder Michelle Greene at the event.

“So much love for this package. It’s still buzzing after yesterday’s launch,” she captioned the photos posted to Instagram.

Rebecca often wears items from her activewear label, which she owns with her retired AFL star husband Chris Judd, fellow ex-footy player Steven Greene, and his wife Michelle.

The Melbourne-based mum is known for her dedication to fitness, making her the ideal face of a sportswear company.

Rebecca previously told the carouselshe likes to do a combination of cardio and core strengthening exercises to keep fit after having four kids.

“Twice a week Pilates is great!” she said. ‘Moreover, I do HIIT on the spin bike. It only takes four minutes and the heart rate goes up. I probably do that twice a week too.’