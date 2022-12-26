Rebecca Judd looks divine in white as she catches a train for a cricket game with her son Oscar

Rebecca Judd has a passion for fashion.

And on Monday, the AFL WAG looked as dapper as ever as she caught a train to a cricket match with her son Oscar.

The 39-year-old made a style statement in a white shirt and matching colored pants for the outing.

Rebecca completed her elegant look with a pair of comfortable white sneakers and a crossbody bag.

She left her long brown locks down and appeared to be wearing a neutral makeup palette.

It comes after Rebecca celebrated Christmas with her family on Sunday and shared a peek inside her intimate party with her fans.

In an Instagram post on Christmas Day, WAG posed with her husband Chris Judd and their four children.

Sportswear owner Jaggad and her AFL star husband share Oscar, 10, daughter Billie, eight, and twin boys Darcy and Tom, four.

The family spent Christmas at home, enjoying a seafood feast and delicious pavlova.

The family also took part in a tennis match on the private court of their Melbourne mansion.

Rebecca and her brood live in a $7.3 million mansion.

The Brighton house has a gym, a tennis court that can be turned into “a football oval or a cricket pitch” and a magnesium salt pool.