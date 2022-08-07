Rebecca Judd flaunts her super flat stomach in a VERY revealing bralette and high-split skirt

She became a household name when she wore a bold red dress at the 2004 Brownlow Medal census.

And Rebecca Judd turned heads again over the weekend when she attended the Mount Buller Winter Ball this weekend.

The mother of four showed off her incredible figure and amazing abs in a very revealing ensemble.

Her most daring look yet! Rebecca Judd showed off her super flat stomach in a VERY revealing bralette and high split skirt as she enjoyed a wild night out at the Winter Ball at Mount Buller this weekend

The 38-year-old slipped into a tiny black halter-neck bralette with crystal straps and a matching skirt with a peek-a-boo cutout at the navel.

Bec adorned with a pair of long black satin gloves, matching crystals and black stilettos and a Jimmy Choo handbag.

The gorgeous WAG rocked a deep tan and had her locks styled by award-winning hairdresser Joey Scandizzo.

Bec partied all night at the prom with a group of friends who stayed in Judd’s Mt Buller’s new ski chalet.

The 38-year-old slipped into a tiny black halter-neck bralette with crystal straps and a matching skirt with a peek-a-boo cutout in the nave

Bec entered the WAG scene 18 years ago when she wore a red Tarvydas dress with a plunging neckline for the 2004 Brownlow Medal.

She was then in a relationship with Chris for a few years, but the couple had yet to get married.

Chris told The Herald Sun this week that in 2004, the Brownlow was the night Bec became “public property” and changed their lives forever.

The gorgeous WAG rocked a deep color and had her locks styled by award-winning hairdresser Joey Scandizzo

“It felt like a before and after event. That created wonderful opportunities. Life was just very different,” said Chris, who was just 21 when he won the prestigious Brownlow Medal.

“Things around privacy, having a partner who was also apparently public property, there were a lot of things to get used to and my memories are of a very special night, but an exclamation point between life before and life after.”

The Judds tied the knot in 2010 and he retired from football five years later.