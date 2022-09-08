Rebecca Judd cops the ire of fans as they roast her new $129 bodysuit

<!–

Rebecca Judd launched her latest collection for her activewear brand JAGGAD on Friday at The Langham Gold Coast.

And one particular look of the AFL WAG, 39, has been roasted by fans for being too impractical.

In an image shared to Instagram, Bec can be seen wearing a black unitard with green and pink panels.

While Bec captioned the image, “so much love for this little suit,” it seems her fanbase didn’t agree and they soon lashed out at the $129 tight ensemble.

‘I’m not sure I’d go to Woolies here after the gym…’ commented one fan.

“Too bad we mere mortals could never wear this outdoors,” added another.

‘What will this look like on a curvaceous body? Would like some variation in model shapes,” wrote a third, while a fourth seemed stunned by the design, writing, ‘What is it?’

The $129 form-fitting lycra looked fabulous and hugged her incredible figure. However, some fans found the fashion item unrealistic for everyday wear

However, there were fans who liked the striking design, praising the ‘gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful’ bodysuit.

An influencer at her exclusive lunch suggested the piece would be “in high rotation” and that it would be declared a “favorite” at the event.

Bec came on the scene 18 years ago when she wore a red Tarvydas dress with a plunging neckline for the 2004 Brownlow Medal.

She was then in a relationship with husband AFL star Chris Judd for a few years, but the couple had yet to marry.

Chris told The Herald Sun in August 2004 that Brownlow was the night Rebecca became “public property” and their lives changed forever.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 and retired from football five years later.

Rebecca lives in a $7.3 million mansion in Brighton, Melbourne, with her husband Chris and their four children, Oscar, Billie, Tom and Darcy.

She revealed in 2020 that cardio tennis helps her stay in shape, saying she “greatly enjoys” running on a track with music blaring.