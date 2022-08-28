Rebecca Judd busy on working on ‘makeover’ of $1.2million hideaway

<!–

Rebecca Judd is working on a ‘makeover’ of the Mornington Peninsula property she and her husband Chris Judd bought in 2016.

Plans to update the hideaway in Main Ridge have finally been approved by the Mornington Peninsula Shire, The Herald Sun reported on Sunday.

The couple hoped to create a “secluded, modern, rural escape” and had their plans green-lighted, but the council asked in early August.

Among the renovations will be a “swimming pool, floodlit tennis court, outdoor space and landscaped garden,” the paper reported.

In 2019, Bec and her AFL star husband Chris were involved in a disagreement with their municipality over the property.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the pair angered neighbors when they cut down trees in their rural hideout.

Chris, 38, told the paper that the couple had indeed cut down the trees in their Victorian hideout, but for fire safety reasons.

“Our Arthurs Seat property is within a designated fire class of the Flame Zone. With significantly overgrown vegetation, our gardener tried to reduce the risk of forest fires in the property.’

The footballer went on to say that ‘as a result, the Mornington Council has claimed that the vegetation removed violates the overlay of our property’.

He concludes: ‘We are now looking into this with the municipality.’

The glamorous Melbourne couple bought the three-bedroom country retreat in 2016 for $1.2 million.

Located not far from a country lane near the small town of Arthurs Seat, the bush property is home to towering trees, ferns and native plants.

Both Bec and her landscaper Nathan Burkett have shared images of the property on social media in recent months

The idyllic country house also features gardens, an orchard and a vegetable patch.

Both Bec, 39, and her landscaper Nathan Burkett have shared images of the property on social media in recent months.

‘My design project for 2022. Excited to build this one. Amazing landscaping by @nathanburkett.nbla’ the WAG captioned an image.