Rebecca Harding avoids a wardrobe malfunction in a busty cut-out dress at Pat Cummins’ wedding

Rebecca Harding almost got a major outfit mistake Friday when she attended the lavish wedding of cricket star Pat Cummins and his partner Becky Boston.

At the Byron Bay ceremony attended by her comedic boyfriend Andy Lee, 41, the model, 31, turned heads by going braless in a black halterneck dress that barely covered her chest.

Rebecca’s sassy dress had a large cut-out bodice that showed a generous glimpse of cleavage, as the skirt hugged her hips and legs.

Her look was completed with sunglasses, a heart-shaped bag in black patent leather and a set of bold pink heels.

Rebecca was all smiles when she arrived on Andy’s arm, chatting and joking with other guests outside the Chateau Du Soleil wedding venue.

The funny Andy looked friendly and wore a black suit, a white button-up shirt and a bow tie.

Andy and Rebecca have been dating and dating for seven years and are often the subject of engagement rumors.

In October, Andy was forced to deny secretly marrying Rebecca after Internet sleuths spotted what appeared to be their “wedding photo” in his home.

The comedian was bombarded with questions about his marital status after fans saw the framed photo in the background of one of her Instagram posts.

But he confirmed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that it was just a case of mistaken identity — because he and Bec weren’t the couple in the picture.

‘I’m most offended because it’s actually my sister and brother-in-law in that picture, and [he] is 5’10” and wears glasses,” Andy said.

He joked that it was “damn annoying” that people would mistake him for a shorter man with glasses.

“I’m very much in love with Bec. I’m sure it will happen someday,” he added.