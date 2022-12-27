Rebecca Gayheart shows off her incredible figure in a swimsuit during a winter vacation in Mexico

Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is 51 but looks decades younger.

The stunning Jawbreaker star was spotted showing off her curves in a one-piece swimsuit during a break in Mexico and she didn’t disappoint.

The star has two daughters with ex-husband Eric Dane of Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria fame. They are Billie Beatrice Dane, 12, and Georgia Dane, 10.

Rebecca looked amazing in her leopard print swimsuit that flattered her size two figure to the max.

She wore her hair straight and loose over her shoulders as she splashed around in a pool in Cabo.

In August, she and Eric, as well as their daughters, were seen walking down a street in France.

“This is us family vacation 2022,” Rebecca wrote in her caption, adding “good times” and “more to come” in the caption.

He also shared a party emoji and a heart to drive home his point that everyone is having a good time abroad this summer.

Rebecca wore a floral print dress while Billie wore a white dress while Georgia wore a sweatshirt.

The former Noxema spokesperson was married to Eric Dane, 49, from 2002 to 2016, when she filed for divorce.

When they separated, they said in a joint statement: “After 14 years together, we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family.”

“We will continue our friendship and work as a team to raise our two beautiful girls, as they are the most important thing in the world to us.”

Her Instagram handle still says Rebecca Gayheart Dane.

Dane is known for his recent work on the television shows Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria.

In 2019 he said that he and Rebecca are friends, according to Eastern Time. ‘We have two children. It’s not complicated…it doesn’t have to be.’

Gayheart said two years ago that parenting is “pretty much solo” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The blonde beauty said it was “difficult” for them to co-parent, leaving Rebecca to do most of the work herself.

She said: ‘[I’ve been parenting] pretty lonely. With the pandemic and social distancing, [it] It’s been hard. But they’ve been here with me, so it’s been good. [It’s] very consistent that they have been in one place.

Proud mom: Here the actress is seen with her daughter Billie a year ago

The star says things weren’t easy as she’s also been trying to keep track of her mental health while staying home amid the pandemic.

She added: ‘My children and I were [recently] arguing and I was yelling at them. I was like, “Why am I doing this? This is ridiculous.”

During her time at home with her daughters, Rebecca made sure to spend time educating them on important issues and says she talked to them about homelessness.

Rebecca, who has taken her children to donate leftovers to food banks, told Us Weekly magazine: “They’re like, ‘Why wouldn’t someone help them? You’re supposed to help people in need.’ “.

‘It’s complicated. It is very difficult for children to understand because it is a very complicated subject. No one has a perfect solution, but I always say it starts at home.’