Rebecca Gayheart enjoys a beach day with ex-husband Eric Dane as the pair reunite in Saint Tropez

Rebecca Gayheart has been enjoying a family trip to France this past week with her ex-husband Eric Dane and their two children.

And the former spouses appeared in high spirits on Sunday as they enjoyed a beach day in Saint Tropez.

Showing off her slim figure, Rebecca, 51, wore a baby blue two-piece bikini for the relaxing day – while 49-year-old Eric went shirtless.

Reunion holiday: Rebecca Gayheart, 51, wore a blue bikini as she enjoyed a beach day with ex-husband Eric Dane, 49, on Sunday – while the pair reunited for a family holiday in Saint Tropez

Her long golden locks fell free in a natural curl, while the actress shielded her eyes with white sunglasses.

She added a colorful collection of stacked bracelets and dainty earrings in gold.

Eric, who starred in Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy, donned black paisley-print shorts for the sunny day.

Beauty: Rebecca’s long golden locks fell free in a natural curl, while the actress shielded her eyes with white sunglasses

The actor seemed to be having the time of his life throwing some dance moves on the beach.

He later covered in a red and white checked shirt, dark sunglasses and a silver necklace.

Eric and Rebecca are spending time in the French Riviera after a trip to Paris last week with their two daughters: 12-year-old Billie Beatrice Dane and 10-year-old Georgia Dane.

Beachwear: Eric, who starred in Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy, donned black paisley-print shorts for the sunny day

Vacation mode: Eric seemed relaxed as he enjoyed the beach day and showed off his collection of tattoos

Rebecca shared updates with her 176,000 Instagram followers and posted a photo of the family of four posing in the French capital.

She captioned the sweet photo: ‘A pit stop in Paris! ������❣️#eurodanes #familyvacation #blessed #thisisus’

The former couple was married from 2004 to 2018 and tied the knot ten months after meeting.

When they broke up, they said in a joint statement: “After 14 years together, we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family.

Family time: Eric and Rebecca spend time in the French Riviera after a trip to Paris last week with their two daughters: 12-year-old Billie Beatrice Dane and 10-year-old Georgia Dane

“We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.”

Eric kept up a good co-parenting relationship and explained in 2019 that the couple are “friends”, saying a lot ET: ‘We have two children. It’s not complicated… it doesn’t have to be.’

While Rebecca explained two years ago that she was raising “practically solo” amid the coronavirus pandemic, sharing that it was difficult for them to co-parent with the restrictions in place, leaving Rebecca to do most of the work herself .

She said: ‘[I’ve been parenting] almost alone. With the pandemic and social distancing, [it] been difficult. But they’ve been here with me, so that’s been good. [It’s] very consistent that they have been in one place.’