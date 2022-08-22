Rebecca Gayheart causes fans to wonder if she is back with ex Eric Dane

Rebecca Gayheart seems to be having a great time with her estranged Eric Dane, 49, as they travel to France.

The Scream 2 actress drew red hearts on a video of the Grey’s Anatomy actor and their two children, 12-year-old daughter Billie Beatrice Dane and 10-year-old daughter Georgia Dane as they venture into France.

In the comments section of their family portrait shared on Sunday, fans mused as if they were an item again, saying “looks like again” and “you’re back together.”

Rebecca, 51, didn’t say if they were back.

Her caption said, “A pit stop in Paris!” while adding hashtags for “family vacation,” “blessed,” and “this is us.”

The former Noxema spokesperson married Dane in 2004. She filed for divorce in 2018.

When they split, they said in a joint statement: “After 14 years together, we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family.

“We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.”

Her Instagram handle is still Rebecca Gayheart Dane. And they never finalized their divorce.

She shocked fans when she was spotted in Europe with Dane last week.

All a dream? Rebecca wrote of a photo of her eldest daughter, “Maybe it was a dream?”

Last week, they saw them walking down the street together, making it seem like they were either back on their feet or just a very modern family.

The four were seen on the street in France.

“This is us, family vacation 2022,” Rebecca wrote in her caption, adding “good times” and “more to come” in the caption.

She also shared a party and heart emoji to bring home her point that they are all having a good time abroad this summer.

Rebecca wore a floral print dress, Billie wore a white dress, and Georgia wore a sweatshirt.

Dane is known for his recent work on TV shows Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria.

In 2019, he said he and Rebecca are friends, according to ET. ‘We have two children. It’s not complicated… it doesn’t have to be.’

Gayheart said two years ago that parenting is “practically solo” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The blonde beauty said it was “hard” for them to co-parent, forcing Rebecca to do most of the work herself.

She said: ‘[I’ve been parenting] almost alone. With the pandemic and social distancing, [it] been difficult. But they’ve been here with me, so that’s been good. [It’s] very consistent that they have been in one place.’

As they were: Rebecca and Eric with the kids in 2017 at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball she’s working on. The former spokesperson for Noxema married Dane in 2004. She filed for divorce in 2018

The star says it wasn’t easy as she also tried to keep up with her mental health while staying at home during the pandemic.

She added: ‘My kids and I were [recently] bickering and I yelled at them. I thought, “Why am I doing this? This is ridiculous.”‘

During her time at home with her daughters, Rebecca made sure to spend time teaching them important topics, and said she discussed homelessness with them.

Rebecca — who took her children to donate their leftover food to food banks — told Us Weekly magazine: “They say, ‘Why wouldn’t someone help them? You’re supposed to help people in need.”

‘It’s complicated. It’s very hard to get kids to understand because it’s a very complicated issue. No one has a perfect solution, but I always say it starts at home.’