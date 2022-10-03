Rebecca Gayheart brings daughter Billie Dane (12) to the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood

Chrysalis Butterfly Ball co-chair Rebecca Gayheart made a rare public appearance with her oldest child Billie Beatrice Dane at the 20th anniversary benefit in Brentwood on Saturday.

The 12-year-old daughter of the Kentucky-born 51-year-old appeared to be at least an inch taller than her own slender six-foot frame.

And while Billie inherited Rebecca’s naturally curly hair, they both straightened their light brown locks for the event that took place at a private estate in Mandeville Canyon.

Family affair! Chrysalis Butterfly Ball co-chair Rebecca Gayheart made a rare public appearance with her oldest child Billie Beatrice Dane at the 20th anniversary benefit in Brentwood on Saturday

Gayheart opted for a black velvet jumpsuit with some straps and heels, while Dane and her mother wore a black strapless mini dress and similar heels.

In addition to the mother-daughter duo on Chrysalis Butterfly Ball’s purple carpet were Alabama Jackson star Donald Faison and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star Sharon Leal.

Rebecca and Billie later sat next to the 49-year-old SAG Award nominee in the event where they posed with Chrysalis Butterfly Ball co-chair, Rick Hess.

Gayheart also made sure to pose with one of the night’s four honorees, Scott Budnick, who is a producer (Just Mercy, War Dogs) and criminal justice advocate.

They grow up so fast: The Kentucky-born 51-year-old’s 12-year-old daughter appeared to be at least an inch taller than her own slender 1.60m frame

Blowouts: And while Billie inherited Rebecca’s naturally curly hair, they both straightened their light brown locks for the event that took place at a private estate in Mandeville Canyon

Twinning: Gayheart opted for a black velvet jumpsuit with some straps and heels, while Dane coordinated with her mom in a black strapless mini dress and similar heels

Glamorous night out! In addition to the mother-daughter duo on Chrysalis Butterfly Ball’s purple carpet were Alabama Jackson star Donald Faison (L) and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star Sharon Leal (2-L)

‘Great evening!’ Rebecca and Billie later sat next to the 49-year-old SAG Award nominee (R) in the event where they posed with Chrysalis Butterfly Ball co-chair Rick Hess (2-R)

Man of the Hour! Gayheart also made sure to pose with one of the night’s four honorees, Scott Budnick, who is a producer (Just Mercy, War Dogs) and criminal justice advocate.

Trophy in hand: Mia Rogers received the John Dillon Award from Chrysalis CEO Mark Loranger

Honorees: Hayward J. Kaiser and Susan Harris also received awards

The Chrysalis Butterfly Ball has raised “more than $18 million” since 2002 by “helping individuals out of poverty and homelessness by providing the tools needed to find and keep work” – according to the website.

The Jawbreaker alum is also mother to 10-year-old daughter Georgia Geraldine from her 14-year marriage to Euphoria star Eric Dane, with whom she filed for divorce from 2018.

Despite their legal estrangement, Rebecca and the 49-year-old SAG Award winner continue to amicably co-parent and even vacation with their daughters.

Billie – who describes herself as a “model dancer” – sometimes shows off her “lil brother” in posts to her 5,686 Instagram/TikTok followers.

August 20 family portrait: The Jawbreaker alum is also mother to 10-year-old daughter Georgia Geraldine (2-R) from her 14-year marriage to Euphoria star Eric Dane (2-L), whom she divorced in 2018. applied

‘This Is Us’: Despite their legal estrangement, Rebecca and the 49-year-old SAG Award winner continue to amicably co-parent and even vacation with their daughters (pictured in Europe on August 15)

“Looks like we’re coming after all!” Billie – who describes herself as a ‘model dancer’ – sometimes displays her ‘lil brother’ in posts to her 5,686 Instagram/TikTok followers (pictured August 24)

Meanwhile, Gayheart – with 181K Instagram/TikTok followers – is a real influencer, tagging clothing companies like SMYTHE and Etnia Barcelona for her ‘outfit of the day’ messages.

The former Noxzema girl has not had an acting gig since her 2019 cameo as Billie Booth, the late wife of stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Captured in 1969, the Hollywood revisionist fairy tale scored a ‘certified fresh’ 85% review rating (from 578 reviews) on Rotten tomatoes and amassed $374.6 million at the worldwide box office.

In 2020, there was talk of Rebecca reprising her role as Brenda Bates in Colin Minihan’s rethink of Urban Legend’s slasher trilogy “for the digital age,” but the project has stalled ever since.

‘It’s a good day to have a good day’: Meanwhile, Gayheart – with 181K Instagram/TikTok followers – is a full-fledged influencer tagging clothing companies like SMYTHE and Etnia Barcelona for her ‘outfit of the day’ posts ( pictured on August 31)