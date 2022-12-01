REBECCA ENGLISH examines the potential fallout from Lady Hussey’s remarks at Buckingham Palace event

<!–

I was at the Buckingham Palace reception this week to highlight the incredible work being done, in the words of the Queen Consort, to end the sickening global pandemic of violence against women and girls.

It was a joyous, empowering and, yes, diverse event: three queens, a princess and a countess mingled with dedicated professionals and volunteers from around the world with a united purpose.

The buzz among this group of women pioneers – I spoke to women not only from the UK and Europe, but also from Sierra Leone and Nigeria – was exciting and reason for optimism.

Now it will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Ngozi Fulani’s description of the shock, anger and humiliation she felt when questioned about her ethnic background will long be remembered.

The fact that even one woman left the palace feeling that way is flat out wrong and will spark a renewed debate about royal race relations.

Buckingham Palace is shocked by the incident.

Whether it was unacceptable but unintentionally insulting, or malice – and everyone I spoke to, including those who know Lady Susan, insisted it was the former – it is stupidity for the royal family’s attempts to create a modern monarchy. to project.

That’s why they moved so quickly to acknowledge how objectionable the comments were, issuing a statement in just over two hours.

It is simply not acceptable in this day and age to dismiss what was said as a generational anomaly.

The prominent advocate for domestic violence survivors has revealed how she was repeatedly asked by a member of the Buckingham Palace household at the Queen Consort reception where she was ‘really from’

As a senior former palace aide told me yesterday, it would have been unthinkable that Queen Elizabeth would have ever said such a thing.

Since her death, the royal family has largely not put a foot wrong.

King Charles and the Queen Consort have traveled the country to meet as many members of the public as possible and, crucially, listen to their hopes, fears and concerns.

As I write this in Boston, the Prince and Princess of Wales are embarking on a high-profile visit to the US. The broadcast coverage is wall-to-wall and the excitement – if the TV anchors are anything to go by – is very real.

It’s the first time they’ve stepped onto American soil since 2014. And it will also be their first time in North America since Harry and Meghan moved to California and directly accused the royal family of racism.

The allegations led William to state forcefully that ‘we are not a racist family at all’.

But the damage has persisted, haunting William and Kate’s latest trip to the Caribbean, which has been plagued – often unfairly – with criticism that it took on too much of a ‘colonial’ tone.

That this new journey is once again in danger of being overshadowed by a race is a crushing blow to the pair.

William’s spokesman was quick to condemn what happened yesterday, speaking from the heart, because it is what William passionately believes.

But these remain testing times for the monarchy.