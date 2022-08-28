Rebecca Campbell reveals how her dream house came to her in a vision about a garden

As I walked through yet another damp, stinging flat in central London, I felt a familiar crush of the mind.

My husband and I both worked hard for good careers, but all we could afford were these tiny, soulless places with not a shred of greenery. The mismatch between these concrete boxes and my dream house was so great, I started to think we’d be better off out of town.

My dream house was not a figment of my imagination: it had come to me in a crystal clear vision, and I was sure that it really existed.

It was the garden I saw most clearly. Every day as I meditated, I saw myself lying on the softest grass, which seemed to embrace me, in a beautiful rose garden full of color and perfume.

The vision was quite specific: David Austin Roses and an old wild rosa gallica. Petals of pastel pink, peach and lemon, with a climbing rose forming a beautiful, sprawling canopy.

I discovered my deep connection to roses in 2010, when I noticed how inspired I felt around them. The rose has been used around the world as a heart healer – physically and spiritually – for thousands of years and I started buying myself six flowers a week, dabbing rose oil around my heart and drinking rose tea.

I had been through a difficult time. Two close friends had died suddenly, an 11-year relationship had ended and it became clear to me that the life and career I had built for myself as a successful creative director was no longer what I wanted.

It was subtle, but in this stressful time I found that being around roses gave me a sense of calm.

I had always been fascinated by the big questions of life. Spirituality and mysticism became my passions, and I immersed myself in the intuitive arts, training in six-sensory advice, sacred plant medicine and energetic healing.

I carefully started a new career alongside, writing books and leading workshops on intuition. In my late twenties, I decided to devote myself full-time to my spiritual career and eventually founded The Inner Temple Mystery School, which provides training for mystics, intuitives, and healers.

I soon learned how much more my own creativity and intuition flowed when I was out in nature. Queen Mary’s Rose Gardens in Regent’s Park in London was my favorite place.

I noticed how inspired and peaceful I was among the flowers. I have actually written two successful books on life purpose and intuition, sitting on a park bench among thousands of roses.

And then ‘my’ rose garden started calling me.

People might roll their eyes at the thought of a real house I’d never seen in a vision before, but the same vision kept coming for two years. It was frustrating not knowing where it was!

And then, one morning in 2018, I woke up just knowing where it could be: at Glastonbury in Somerset. It is a deeply spiritual city that I have visited many times, but I had never seen any houses in the area. Five minutes later, I was scrolling through real estate websites online – and there it was, “my” house. A cute little stone cottage, over 500 years old, with original flagstone floors.

My husband Craig, an accountant, took a look and had a good feeling about it too. We arranged a viewing and drove to Somerset. The moment we walked through the door we knew it was home.

Looking back now, I can’t believe how confident I felt. Although it had a large outdoor space, the garden was terribly neglected. Much of it was poured with concrete and the rest was dry, barren dirt. But still, it felt ‘good’.

Within 24 hours our offer was accepted and a few months later we were in. We immediately started creating my dream garden and slowly brought our dead piece of land back to life. With the help of a local gardener, we planted 20 new rose bushes and learned how to care for them.

With pinks and peaches, yellows and whites, shrubs and climbers, we tried to mimic my vision of the rose garden. And every day, witnessing their fragrance and beauty, I felt my heart open a little more.

The locals stopped by and shared their appreciation for the “return” of the garden. We smiled and nodded, not really knowing what they meant.

Then more shoots began to sprout from the arid earth, revealing incredible climbing roses, honeysuckle and jasmine. Centuries-old rose bushes, which must have been dormant for years, took up the entire front of the house. Every week it seemed like more flowers came to life.

As roses bloomed all around me, I began to study their mystical, symbolic and healing powers. I learned that the rose is an ancient flower dating back more than 35 million years, with fossil remains found in Asia, Europe and North America.

Almost every religious tradition seemed to have a sacred female figure associated with the flower, from the Virgin Mary to Venus, the Roman goddess of love.

I eventually started writing a book about everything I learned about roses to help others connect with their sacred energy. Every day my spiritual practice involves taking a moment to meditate with the flowers.

To accompany the book, I also created an oracle deck – rose-themed spiritual cards, somewhat like tarot, used as a tool for self-reflection; a quick way to tune in to your intuition and help you make decisions.

Then something amazing happened. On the day I was due to submit my manuscript for The Rose Oracle Guidebook to my publisher, we had another gardener come and cut away the climbing rose that had fallen into the gutters of the roof.

As we chatted, he told us that when he was a boy he had helped his father maintain this garden – and how happy he was to see it back to its original state, with owners who loved it as much as the lady who lived here then did.

He said that although the house and garden had been neglected for years, this lady had cherished them two decades earlier and that people all over town would come to admire her roses.

Every year she went to the Chelsea Flower Show to see the David Austin roses and came back with a new one to plant.

And then the name of the house was . . . The old rose house. No wonder, from the moment we walked through the gate it felt like home.

When the roses started blooming, so did our family. Within a month I was pregnant with my son and a few years later we are expecting a girl. We haven’t picked a name yet, but Rose is at the top of the list.

I still believe it was the garden that called me here – and I am immensely grateful that the roses finally found me.