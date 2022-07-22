Rebecca Burden sentenced after smothering dad with pillow in Brisbane

A woman who tried to suffocate her father in a nursing home after asking her to end his life has been sentenced to five years in prison for ‘bad judgment’.

Rebecca Burden put a pillow over her father’s face after he begged her to end his life in 2020.

She will be eligible for parole next May after serving at least 10 months of her sentence.

Burden said her error of judgment came after her 68-year-old father – who had a brain injury and severe dementia – asked her ‘please, please kill me’.

Immediately after using all her weight to push the pillow onto Steven Burden’s face, his now 47-year-old daughter told a nurse what she had done, a Brisbane court was told.

Mr. Burden survived, but when asked what happened, he did not remember his daughter’s visit.

Only on the basis of Burden’s account could the police charge her with attempted murder, to which she pleaded guilty.

At the time, she wanted to end her father’s suffering because he was always so sad, she told police.

Defense attorney Charlotte Smith said Burden, who has no criminal history, had “quite tragic” personal circumstances and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mr Burden’s brain injury occurred in a car accident when he was driving to see his daughter on the one year anniversary of the loss of her twins.

Burden told the court that she took full responsibility for her actions, sincerely regretted what happened and understood the gravity of the charges.

She read a statement to the court stating that she implicitly loved her father and described him as her best friend.

She was excited to see her father “on that fateful day” for the first time in six months.

“During that time together, there was an error of judgment on my part and that cost me a lot,” she added, saying she hadn’t been allowed to see him since.

Two years after Mr. Burden suffered a brain injury in a car accident, she nursed him.

But he moved into the Regis Aged Care facility in Sandgate, north of Brisbane, in late 2019 after pushing her down a flight of stairs and breaking her ribs.

During their first contact visit on September 26, 2020 following the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions put in place six months earlier, Mr Burden lay on his bed begging his daughter to get him out, Burden told authorities.

She said she wasn’t allowed to, to which her father replied, ‘Please kill me. I don’t want to be here anymore.’

Burden stroked her father’s forehead until his eyes closed, then took a pillow from a chair and placed it over his face, prosecutor Katrina Overell said.

With all her weight, Burden pushed her arms and chest on the pillow for 25 to 30 seconds, then stopped when Mr. Burden kicked his legs.

Brisbane Supreme Court judge Soraya Ryan had extended bail for Burden after pleading guilty to attempted murder.

She will be eligible for parole on May 22 next year.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue at 1300 22 4636.