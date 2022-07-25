Rebecca Blain: Judge blasts a uni student’s ‘shocking’ driving record after 11 fines

A judge has convicted a college student for her “shocking” driving history after receiving nearly a dozen speeding tickets in a year.

Rebecca Catherine Blain, 20, pleaded guilty to several driving-related offenses Monday at Cleveland Magistrates Court, in Queensland’s Redland City.

The philosophy student pleaded guilty to two charges of invalidated driving after losing her demerit points, two charges of driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle, and two charges of failing to report a change of address.

The court heard that the University of Queensland student was caught speeding 11 times in one year courier post reports.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta described Blain’s behavior on the road as “worrying” and told the young woman, “You’re in the naughty corner now.”

“You have a shocking traffic history,” the magistrate said.

Blain was caught driving with an invalid license several times and continued to get behind the wheel despite her mounting fines.

She was caught at Wellington Point, east of Brisbane, on April 23 and again on June 2 in an uninsured and unregistered car.

The 20-year-old was also banned from driving.

Police prosecutor Emily Ollenburg said the young woman continued to drive despite the string of fines, claiming she had forgotten to update her records.

Student lawyer Katelyn Sherrin said her client was remorseful, though she knew she shouldn’t have been driving.

Ms Blain was convicted and given a six-month driving ban for each offense, which had to be served at the same time.

In Queensland, double penalty points apply to drivers who commit certain speeding offenses within a 12-month period.

Drivers can be fined $287 for driving less than 10 km/h above the speed limit, $431 for driving between 11 and 20 km/h and $646 for driving at 20 to 30 km/h.