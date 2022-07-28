Rebecca and Chris Judd celebrate their son Oscar’s 11th birthday

AFL legend Chris Judd and his wife Rebecca celebrated the 11th birthday of their firstborn son Oscar on Wednesday.

The glamorous couple surprised their oldest child with a two-tier cake on a bed of yellow macarons, with five red candles and two sparklers to make his special day.

Bec, 39, has shared several photos of Oscar on her Instagram page over the years.

AFL legend Chris Judd and his wife Rebecca celebrated the 11th birthday of their firstborn son Oscar on Wednesday. Bec, 39, has shared several photos of Oscar over the years on her Instagram page

They include one of the day Oscar was born and showed Bec lovingly cradling the newborn in her arms.

She also posted adorable photos of her son with a cricket bat and a red Sherrin football just like his famous father.

In current photos, a radiant Oscar is the talking image of his father, who retired as one of the greatest players in the game’s history.

They include one of the day Oscar was born and showed Bec lovingly cradling the newborn in her arms

She also posted cute pictures of her son with a cricket bat and a red Sherrin football just like his dad

“Yesterday we celebrated 11 years of OSCAR. What an absolute delight of a human being this boy is. I love being your mom OJ,” Bec, a model and TV host, told her 786,000 Instagram followers in the caption.

Rebecca shares Oscar with Chris, as do twins Tom and Darcy, and daughter Billie, seven.

A 2006 West Coast Eagles Premiership player, Chris was also anointed a two-time Brownlow Medalist – the highest individual award in the game – before hanging up his boots in Carlton’s navy blue in 2015.

Oscar is Bec’s oldest son and they share a very close bond

In current photos, a beaming Oscar looks like the spitting image of his famous father, who retired as one of the greatest players in the game’s history.

Last year, the young Oscar proved he could follow in his illustrious father’s footsteps when he scored a whopping six goals in his weekend AFL game.

Bec posted a photo of her son in his match attire and proudly announced her son’s achievement: ‘This cutie kicked 6 goals today.’

2021 was a significant year for Oscar in more ways than one as he graduated from elementary school.

“Swipe for the first day of Prep…Glad you grew into your cap and sorry for sucking ironing your school shirts,” she joked, before adding: “I love you Oscar Judd,” she wrote. Bec on Instagram at the time.

Two weeks ago, the Judds returned to their old stomping grounds of Western Australia for a school break in sunny Broome.

Bec, Chris and their children were joined by Bec’s family, including her sister Kate Twigley, for the lavish two-week break at the luxury Cable Beach Club hotel.

“14 nights in paradise with family and friends,” she wrote on Instagram.

Broome you were magical. Never a cloud in the sky. Never a day below 28 degrees. Simply unbeatable at this time of year.’