Rebecca Adlington heartbreakingly reveals she has suffered a miscarriage
‘I know we’ll get through it’: Rebecca Adlington heartbreakingly reveals she suffered a miscarriage and sepsis just 12 weeks into her third pregnancy, as she shares a photo from the hospital
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Rebecca Adlington has revealed she tragically miscarried this week after falling pregnant with her third child 12 weeks ago.
The Olympic swimmer shared a photo from the hospital on Instagram on Saturday, revealing the pregnancy and miscarriage to her 105,000 followers – explaining that she was also recovering from sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever.
The 33-year-old shared that she is still coming to terms with the news and wrote positively, “I know we’ll get through it,” as she used the caption.
Horrible: Rebecca Adlington, 33, has heartbreakingly revealed she suffered a miscarriage and sepsis just 12 weeks into her third pregnancy, as she shares a photo from the hospital