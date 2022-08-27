WhatsNew2Day
Rebecca Adlington heartbreakingly reveals she has suffered a miscarriage

‘I know we’ll get through it’: Rebecca Adlington heartbreakingly reveals she suffered a miscarriage and sepsis just 12 weeks into her third pregnancy, as she shares a photo from the hospital

Published: 10:18, 27 August 2022 | Updated: 10:18, 27 August 2022

Rebecca Adlington has revealed she tragically miscarried this week after falling pregnant with her third child 12 weeks ago.

The Olympic swimmer shared a photo from the hospital on Instagram on Saturday, revealing the pregnancy and miscarriage to her 105,000 followers – explaining that she was also recovering from sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever.

The 33-year-old shared that she is still coming to terms with the news and wrote positively, “I know we’ll get through it,” as she used the caption.

Horrible: Rebecca Adlington, 33, has heartbreakingly revealed she suffered a miscarriage and sepsis just 12 weeks into her third pregnancy, as she shares a photo from the hospital

