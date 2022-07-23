‘Really proud’ Pooran lauds West Indies’ effort

The West Indies came within easy reach of the hunt for what the… highest successful ODI chase into the Queen’s Park Oval, but with the hosts needing five from the last ball, Mohammed Siraj nailed his yorker and only held them a bye. However, the West Indies’ combat efforts excited the crowds of Port of Spain and Captain Nicholas Pooran so much that he felt the result was “like a victory” for his side, especially after their crushing 3-0 defeat to Bangladesh at the Providence earlier this month.

“It definitely feels like a win for us,” Pooran told the host during the post-match presentation. “Bittersweet [one]but yeah, we keep talking about hitting 50 overs and today we hit 50 overs and made over 300. It’s hard to lose, but we’ll take this one.

“Of course we are rebuilding as a group and trying to discover ODI cricket and compete against the top teams in the world. Today we did justice to our talent and yes, and we are just looking forward to the other games. Hopefully we can go from strength to strength.”

After Pooran sent India off, Shubman Gill and substitute captain Shikhar Dhawan ran off for a quick start, but the West Indian bowlers varied their pace and lengths on a field that slowed, limiting the visitors to 308 for 7. each other, India scored just 80 for 4 in their last 15 overs, while Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales took regular pace and threw into the field.

The two finger spinners Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motion with the left arm gave their best in the middle-overs, producing combined numbers of 20-0-105-3. They could have added another wicket to the total if Motion hadn’t dropped Deepak Hooda in the outfield at Hosein in the 39th over.

The West Indies’ electric fieldwork, headlined by Pooran’s direct hit from midwicket to outplay Gill for 64 from 35 balls, was also vital to them in keeping India in check.

“Yeah, I definitely have to give credit to the bowlers,” Pooran said. “Obviously we didn’t have the best start under these conditions. We understand it was.” [a] really good hitting course but we spoke at the second water break and said we wanted to limit them to 315 and actually getting them to less was commendable.

“[Gudakesh] Motion, Akeal [Hosein] and Alzarric [Joseph] – everyone came today and performed their skills. Really proud of today’s effort after coming out of the Bangladesh series. We talked about [ticking] different boxes. We actually ticked three boxes: field, hit 50 overs, and execute on death.”

A target of 309 looked out of range from the West Indies at several points, but 1950s fit-again Kyle Mayers (75) and Brandon King (54) and cameos from Pooran (25), Hosein (32*) and Romario Shepherd (39*) enabled them to drag the chase to the last ball. Although West Indies ultimately fell just short, Pooran insisted that West Indies always believed they could revise the target.

“Yes absolutely [had the belief]”We have to believe in each other and not just in ourselves,” Pooran said. “We’re trying to get closer as a unit and try to develop something here that could eventually be special. And I keep telling everyone that this is our story and this is our journey and there will be a lot of challenges. But I’m just happy that we are going in the right direction.”

When leg pinner Yuzvendra got rid of Chahal King and Rovman Powell with wide, limp leg fractures, India may have felt like they were close to closing the game. However, Hosein, who was more of a middle-class batter than a bowler during his Under-19 days, and Shepherd, who was only called up to the squad after Jason Holder tested positive for Covid-19, provided a surprise for India, however, with a unbroken 53-run represents the seventh wicket from 33 balls.