Reality TV star shares the 'secret' supermarket noodles with just 11 calories per packet

A former MAFS star has shared her little-known secret to creating low-calorie noodles in seconds that still keep you full — and cost you just 11 calories for a whole packet.

Mikey Pembroke, who appeared on MAFS season seven alongside Hayley Vernon, took to Instagram on Wednesday to talk about his latest supermarket find: A brand of low-calorie noodles that make the perfect dinner side.

“Okay, so this whole noodle thing could probably feed two to three people or a large person, and it’s only 30 calories, that’s it,” he said.

‘The noodles I just made in the kitchen… one pack has about 11 calories in it. What a nice little secret.’

The noodles — which are Chang’s Wok Ready Super Lo-cal Noodles — are currently on sale for just $2.30 per package, down from $3

They are 100 percent fat- and gluten-free, suitable for a low-carb diet and have a low GI.

Mikey tasted a few packets of noodles in a bowl before serving them as a meal, pointing out how cheap and filling they are.

On Tuesday, an Australian weight loss coach shared how anyone can lose 10kg quickly and easily just by making a few small adjustments to their day.

Self-described ‘Love Coach’ Gerard Hall, who lives in Perth, Western Australia, took to TikTok to share his advice, which has been viewed a whopping 1.4 million times.

The founder of The Cut Method said that while his method sounds ‘super simple’, this will mean it’s easier to stick with in the long term.

‘You’re going to walk for 20 minutes every day. It can be around the neighborhood, on a treadmill, around your apartment… anywhere, just get it done,’ he started.

As easy as 1, 2, 3! Gerard’s foolproof steps to lose 10kg Walk for 20+ minutes every day Lift weights for 30 minutes at least three times a week Replace one meal a day with a grilled chicken salad and fruit

This burns some extra calories to help be in a calorie deficit.

‘Then lift weights for 30 minutes at least three times a week… even if you don’t want to get big and bulky. Which you won’t, even if you lift more times than that, he continued.

‘It will help you build and maintain muscle as you lose weight, keeping your metabolism faster so you can keep losing weight much more easily going forward and actually keep it off.

‘Nutritionally, one of these does two things. Or both if you’re feeling ambitious.

‘Either replace one meal a day with a grilled chicken salad and then have an apple or banana on the side.

‘It will help you stay in a calorie deficit while keeping things tasty.

Or just keep eating the same meals as you usually do, but with three-quarters of the portion you normally have.

‘So if you eat a whole pizza, just eat three quarters instead.’

His followers appreciated the simple strategy and many said they have used the thinking behind it and seen good results.

“I don’t usually comment or entertain weight loss videos, although I could lose some weight, but your energy and warm approach strikes a different chord,” said one man.

‘This is exactly what I did and can confirm that it works. I’ve lost about 10-12 kilos since April this year! Also reduced salt and sugar,’ said another.

A third added: ‘Love the tips. I think that there is not enough talk about starting the metabolism?’