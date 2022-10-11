Reality star mum is shamed for 'favouring' her eldest child over her newborn

<!–

Bachelor Tara Pavlovic has called out a troll who shamed her for ‘favouring’ her son Patty over her newborn daughter Edi-Rae.

The reality star, 31, posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday teaching her one-year-old son to speak.

Sad how you seem to favor only Paddy and not your newborn. Very obvious,’ read the cruel message.

Reality star mum Tara Pavlovic (pictured) exposed a troll who shamed her for ‘favouring’ her eldest child over her newborn baby

Tara replied, ‘Better get Edi-Rae outside to paint tomorrow so she doesn’t feel left out’.

“Honestly, even though I’ve been feeling so guilty about not giving Paddy enough time because Edi-Rae has been on me 24/7, at least this stupid message makes me feel a bit better,” said she.

Tara announced that she had welcomed her second child with husband Nick Shepherdson last month.

The reality star posted a photo of her new arrival on Instagram and revealed that she was having a baby girl.

“Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl… Edi-Rae Shepherdson,” she wrote alongside the photo of the tot.

She continued: ‘1/9/2022. She is absolute perfection in every way. Such a calm little temperament from the moment she was born. Feeling beyond blessed.

‘Mumma, Dadda and your big brother Paddy love you SO much. Thank you for completing our little family’.

Tara and Nick tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in September 2020 after they were forced to postpone their April wedding due to the pandemic.

The pair went public with their romance in August 2018, just two months after reports that Tara had split from her Bachelor In Paradise fiance Sam Cochrane.

The couple had known each other for 10 years before exploring a relationship together in 2018.

Tara rose to fame on Matty ‘J’ Johnson’s season of The Bachelor in 2017.