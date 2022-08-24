REALITIES of Biden’s student loan ploy: Models predict debt levels would return in just FOUR YEARS

President Biden announced his long-awaited plan to cancel student loans and extend the payment deferral on Wednesday.

Biden was long expected to announce plans to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt to those earning up to $125,000, which he did, but he made another provision: $20,000 in debt forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients. In addition, borrowers will not be required to repay their loans until January 2023, marking the fifth extension of the payment pause.

Pell scholarships are usually non-refundable unless a student drops out early or does not take up the correct number of credits.

Here’s what the program will actually minimally cost, based on models that didn’t take into account Pell Grant forgiveness:

One-time debt forgiveness of $10,000 per borrower earning less than $125,000 costs about $300 billion. Costs rise to $330 billion if the program continues over a standard 10-year budget window.

Disproportionately favors the wealthy



While the Biden administration plans to impose income caps to avoid criticism that student loan forgiveness benefits the wealthy, according to a Penn Wharton, between 69 and 73 percent of debt forgiven ends up with households in the top 60 percent of households. the income distribution. analysis.

The Pell Grant provision, which forgives up to $20,000 in debt, is for lower-income borrowers who qualify for such loans.

The middle and fourth quintile see the most benefits from $10,000 debt forgiveness

Can further increase tuition costs

The analysis found that some lower-income students might choose to attend universities that they would not have been able to pay without debt cancellation, making the program more progressive, while at the same time allowing universities to benefit from debt cancellation by further inflating their budgets. and increase tuition.

The idea that easy student loans inflate tuition costs isn’t new—it was made famous in 1987 by William Bennet, President Reagan’s Secretary of Education, in a New York Times op-ed, who wrote: In recent years, colleges and universities have been gleefully raising their tuition fees, confident that federal loan subsidies would help absorb the increase.”

Debt at the same level after four years

On a broader scale, $10.00 in debt cancellation would do little to stave off the student loan crisis, even without income caps. Federal student loan borrowers currently have approximately $1.6 trillion in debt.

Forgoing a $10,000 student loan with no income limits would reduce the total amount of debt to $1.2 trillion. It would be just four years before federal student loan borrowers would again owe the government a total of $1.6 trillion, according to a analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The reason is twofold: first, borrowers would delay repayment of their outstanding debt. CRFB estimates that borrowers would repay $60 billion a year instead of $80 billion. And while borrowers pay back less, their loan still accrues interest. Second, the new borrowing would at least continue at the previous pace, but probably faster.

The Congressional Budget Office predicts $84 billion will be borrowed this year with increases to $108 billion by 2032.

In real dollars, taking inflation into account, equivalent debt levels would return after five years.

Cost at least $300 billion, or $2,000 for each taxpayer

A one-time shutdown of the program would cost about $298 billion, according to the Penn analysis, meaning it would negate any deficit-reducing measures included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Tax increases in the IRA would reduce the deficit by about $300 billion over the next 10 years.

If the program spans more than $10 years, it will cost the federal government an additional $3 billion to $4 billion annually and is estimated to be $329 billion. By taking these costs and dividing them among the approximately 158 million taxpayers in 2019, each taxpayer remains responsible for approximately $2,085.59.

Could make inflation worse

About 6 in 10 Americans are concerned that forgiving student loans could exacerbate 40-year high inflation, according to a new CNBC survey.

Obama Economic Advisor and Clinton Treasury Sec. Larry Summers issued a warning against debt forgiveness on Monday.

“I hope the government doesn’t contribute to inflation macroeconomically by offering unreasonably generous student loan relief, or microeconomically encouraging tuition increases,” Summers wrote on Twitter.

“The worst idea would be a continuation of the current moratorium that benefits high-paying surgeons, lawyers and investment bankers, among others,” said the Clinton-era treasury secretary and the Obama-era director of the National Economic Council.

“Every dollar spent on student loan relief is a dollar that could have gone to support those who don’t get the chance to go to college,” Summers added.

Student loan debt relief is expenditure that increases demand and increases inflation. It consumes resources that could be better used to help those who, for whatever reason, have no chance of going to college. It will also be inflationary by increasing tuition fees.’

Inflation rose to a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June, before falling to 8.5 percent in July.