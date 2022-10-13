Real Madrid v Barcelona: Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets with BetVictor!

The first El Clasico of the season takes place on Sunday afternoon as Real Madrid and Barcelona face off at the Bernabeu in a battle between the two best teams in La Liga.

getty The Bernabéu will host the first El Clasico of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Real Madrid and Barcelona both top La Liga, both with nine wins out of 10 and 22 points out of a possible 24.

The only goal difference separates the teams in the standings, with seven points ahead of Barca, aided in large part by their stellar defensive record, with only one league goal coming in all season.

However, Real Madrid have fared much better in the Champions League and have already secured a place in the last 16 with three wins from their four matches.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side left late to take a point in Poland against Shakhtar Donetsk in the middle of the week, with Antonio Rudiger equalizing in the 95th minute to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Barcelona also scored a late equalizer in the Champions League on Wednesday when Robert Lewandowski scored in the 92nd minute to take a point at home from Inter Milan.

However, Xavi’s men appear to be faced with the prospect of Europa League football in the new year, having won just one of their four games, and now they must rely on other results to make their way into qualifying.

Barcelona ended a run of five consecutive El Clasico defeats last time when they beat Real 4-0 at the Bernabeu last season.

It will be the third time Xavi and Ancelotti have faced each other on the sidelines, with each manager each having a win to their name.

