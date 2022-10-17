Real Madrid stars get together with their partners to celebrate their 3-1 El Clasico win

<!–

Some of Real Madrid’s stars from their 3-1 win over Barcelona on Sunday have seen them celebrate the result with their heirs.

Midfielders Luka Modric and Marco Asensio were joined by the likes of striker Lucas Vasquez and defender David Alaba as they gathered with their partners for what appeared to be a festive house party.

A photo of the gathering was posted on Twitter, showing the players laughing in a group with balloons and drinks scattered around the room.

They sealed the victory with goals from Karim Benzema, Lucas Vasquez and Rodyrgo

Sunday’s win, which came after goals from Vasquez, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo, put Real three points clear of their rivals Barca at the top of La Liga.

Ferran Torres managed to withdraw one for the visitors, but it came too late in the game to have any impact.

The result continues an excellent start to the season for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who have not yet lost all competitions and have drawn only twice.

The result put Real three points ahead of rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga

After the game, the Madrid boss praised the performance of his squad and the atmosphere created by the fans. He said: ‘In the first half we were better, more clinical, more effective’

“They tend to push high and we had the confidence to play from the back. Defensively we did well. The team was dedicated, we didn’t leave any spaces. That first half was the key to the game.’

“They have always been close to us, but what happened last year has brought us even closer. It wasn’t a night but this was like a Champions League afternoon with the atmosphere. The team delivered.’