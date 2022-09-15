Real Madrid star Toni Kroos was left in awe of Parkhead ahead of clash with Celtic

The midfielder’s comment came after the Champions League song on Parkhead

Toni Kroos has revealed he told teammate David Alaba he felt they were losing

Real Madrid recorded a 3-0 victory over Celtic in the Champions League last week

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has revealed that he told team-mate David Alaba that it felt like they were already 2-0 down against Celtic after the Champions League anthem because of the ‘crazy’ atmosphere.

The Germany international was part of the Real roster that took a 3-0 win over the Scottish champions in their opening game in the Champions League last week.

The 32-year-old was impressed by the Parkhead vibe, as he spoke extensively about Celtic support on his podcast. Einfach mal Luppen podcastwhich he organizes together with his brother Felix.

Toni Kroos continued to be impressed by the Parkhead atmosphere after Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Celtic

The five-time Champions League even labeled Parkhead as his new favorite away field he has visited.

Kroos: ‘I’ve been asked several times which stadium is my favorite. And there’s a new number one, I can tell you.

“Celtic Park, it’s just been crazy.

The Germany international has labeled Parkhead as his new favorite away field

“We came out and the atmosphere was good. But then came the anthem of the Champions League and I thought the stadium was going to collapse!

“And then they did it again (after they did the Huddle).

“As we lined up for the team photo, I said to David Alaba, ‘It already feels like we’re 2-0 down’. Just crazy!

Kroos also revealed that he told David Alaba that he felt they were 2-0 down before the match

“The first twenty minutes they pushed us incredibly hard and created opportunities. The fans pushed them even more.

“The fans kept going until the end, even when we scored the third, they still pushed the team. And then they made changes towards the end and the whole stadium got up.

“The really special thing was that they not only pushed their team, but they respected us, there was no hatred.

‘I’ve gotten used to a lot over the years. But this really impressed me. An amazing experience.’

The Celtic crowd roared for 65 minutes before the 14-time Champions League winner Real finally found a breakthrough.

Real Madrid players celebrate (pictured) as they galloped to a 3-0 win over Celtic

Vinicius Junior was first on target for Real in the 65th minute, before Eden Hazard burst into the Celtic half, skipping a challenge and making a nice pass to Luka Modric.

The Croat had an amazing opportunity after a few ricochets in the penalty area.

Hazard then got his reward 13 minutes from time for his strong performance with his first European goal in 650 days and his first away open game in over five years.

Real Madrid have since also beaten RB Leipzig in the Champions League to go unbeaten, while Celtic tied 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in their second group stage.