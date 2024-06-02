Sunday, June 2, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Sports Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham stuns Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher with X-rated comment in live post-match interview after Champions League triumph
Sports

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham stuns Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher with X-rated comment in live post-match interview after Champions League triumph

written by Alexander 0 comment
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham stuns Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher with X-rated comment in live post-match interview after Champions League triumph

By Abdi Rashid

Published: | Updated:

Jude Bellingham shocked Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher when he made an X-rated comment during a live interview after Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph.

The 20-year-old capped an impressive debut season in the Spanish capital as his side beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley on Saturday night.

Goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr secured Los Blancos their 15th European Cup victory, a record following their domestic success this season.

During Bellingham’s post-match interview with CBS Sports, Henry spoke about the midfielder’s role in the final and how he had to drop deeper than usual.


Man United legend Gary Neville suggests some Italian teams he

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Jose Mourinho makes cheeky request to Jude Bellingham if Fenerbahce play Real...

Djokovic beats Musetti in 3:07am finish in Paris

UFC 302 takeaways: So close but so far for Dustin Poirier, Sean...

Michal Oleksiejczuk suffers gruesome injury in loss to American Kevin Holland… who...

Yoshinobu Yamamoto shines and Dodgers’ offense shows some life in win over...

What we learned as Yankees’ sluggers crush Giants again

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com