Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reveals he could use Antonio Rudiger in new position

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has suggested he could use Antonio Rudiger in a new position to maintain the impressive partnership of David Alaba and Eder Militao.

The German international came earlier in the ‘window’ on a free transfer to Los Blancos after his contract with Chelsea expired.

Rudiger was usually deployed to the left of the back three of the Blues, but his debut for Real Madrid has hinted that a position change could be in the works.

Antonio Rüdiger was deployed as left-back during his Real Madrid debut against Barcelona

The defender played as a left-back in Los Blancos’ 1-0 defeat to Barcelona in Las Vegas last week.

After losing his match to their bitter rivals, Ancelotti said: ‘I liked him’ [Rudiger] a lot. I am not crazy and he is very intelligent.

“He can play in that position, just like he can change in the match with Alaba. They didn’t do that today because it went well.

‘[Alaba] as a left back… only when necessary. I don’t want to change last year’s pair.”

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that he may deploy Rudiger out of position in the future

David Alaba and Eder Militao have formed an impressive partnership in the Spanish capital

The Italian boss chose to put his trusted partnership of Alaba and Militao at the heart of his defense in the US-friendly.

The duo were an integral part of Real Madrid’s run to LaLiga and Champions League glory last season.

Los Blancos have also lost long-serving left-back Marcelo, suggesting Rudiger will be used again in the role.