Real Madrid ‘make plans to lure Man City defender Joao Cancelo to the Bernabeu’

Real Madrid are planning to entice Manchester City fullback Joao Cancelo to the Bernabeu next summer for a fee of around £44million, according to reports.

The Champions League winners, who strengthened their defenses this summer with ex-Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger and £72million defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, are keen to continue making improvements on Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Real Madrid are keen to upgrade as a full-back and have reportedly identified Cancelo as the ideal signing for the defense next summer.

According to ASLos Blancos are confident a deal in the region of £45million can be struck between the two Champions League outfits, even if Cancelo’s current deal expires in 2027.

Pep Guardiola is increasingly relying on the Portuguese fullback at the Etihad for both his versatility and the creativity of the defence.

Adept at both the left and right wing, Cancelo scored more than 50 appearances in all competitions last season and has not missed a game for Guardiola so far this season.

Real Madrid are keen to bolster the fullback’s staff, with Ferland Mendy’s future looming next summer.

While it’s believed Cancelo would play primarily as a left-back, the Bernabeu chiefs are also looking to provide club veteran Carvajal with extra support on the right wing, as the Spaniard turns 31 in January.

Reports suggest Real Madrid are even planning to snatch star striker Erling Haaland from Manchester City, although they should activate the Norwegian’s £161million escape clause, which is only valid in the summer of 2024.