Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas forcefully DENIES he’s dating Gerard Pique’s ex Shakira  

Former Real Madrid star Iker Casillas has dismissed claims that he is in a relationship with Shakira, the ex-wife of his longtime Spanish team-mate Gerard Pique.

Casillas recently finalized his divorce from Spanish sports journalist Sara Carbonero, but it was rumored he might now be seeing the Colombian pop star following her recent divorce from Barcelona defender Pique.

The 41-year-old’s recent follower of Shakira on Instagram had raised some eyebrows, but Casillas has taken to the social media platform to quash rumors that he is now dating the Grammy Award winner.

Former Spanish star Iker Casillas has denied that he is in a relationship with ex Shakira . by Gerard Pique

Casillas took to Instagram to share his dismay at the stories stating that he was dating Shakira. was dating

In a series of images on his Instagram stories, the former goalkeeper posted screenshots of articles dodging his newfound relationship and then ended with an emoji indicating he doesn’t know where these stories came from.

Adding the message “Tocate las narices” which translates to “touch your nose” and another emoji with the phrase “OMG” in an angry response to the reports.

Shakira and Pique confirmed their divorce in June, after 12 years together. They met in 2012 when the Spanish defender appeared in the video for Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) and have two children together, Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7.

Shakira and Barca star Pique split in June after 12 years and two children together

There were claims that 35-year-old Pique, who is ten years younger than the singer, had been unfaithful to Shakira towards the end of their relationship.

While other reports suggested that their divorce was due to financial difficulties. Neither has been confirmed by the couple.

Casillas, meanwhile, ended his marriage in 2021 after five years with journalist Sara Carbonero. Since then, he has been associated with a number of household names, including Rocío Osorno, Alejandra Onieva, María José Camacho, and Melyssa Pinto.

Since retiring in 2020, the 167-capped Spanish legend has worked as an advisor to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and deputy to the CEO of the Real Madrid Foundation.