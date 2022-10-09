Real Madrid legend Casillas deletes tweet in which he appeared to come out as gay

Iker Casillas appeared to be coming out as gay on Twitter before deleting his post.

The legend of Real Madrid and Spain made a short post on the social media platform on Sunday afternoon.

getty Casillas had an illustrious career on the pitch

Casillas shared a post on Twitter on Sunday

It said, “Hope you respect me: I’m gay.”

Barcelona legend Carlos Puyol then responded to the tweet with the message: “It’s time to tell our story, Iker.”

However, Spanish publication AS claim he posted this as a way for the tabloids to stop writing about his personal life.

The former goalkeeper then deleted the tweet.

Casillas confirmed that he had split from his wife – sports journalist Sara Carbonero – in March 2021 after a five-year marriage and that they have two children together.

Last month, he dismissed rumors that he was dating Gerard Pique’s former partner, Shakira.

He shared images of news articles on Instagram, saying: “Touch your nose. OMG [Oh My God].”

The 41-year-old played 725 times for Real Madrid and won 19 trophies in his time at the Bernabeu, including three Champions League titles.

getty images – getty Casillas retired in 2020 after a heart attack

He left the club in 2015 to join Porto and played 156 times for the Portuguese club.

In May 2019, he suffered a heart attack in training, which eventually led to his retirement as a player.

He was also part of the Spanish side that won back-to-back European Championships and the World Cup, winning 167 caps.