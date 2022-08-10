Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt to win fifth UEFA Super Cup

Goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema on Wednesday gave Real Madrid a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and a fifth UEFA Super Cup.

While Frankfurt was dangerous, especially in the first half, Madrid’s experience and individual quality helped them through, as it often did in their triumphant 2021-22 Champions League campaign.

Frankfurt had the best of the early stages, with Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois forced into stunning anticipation when he went one-on-one with Daichi Kamada in the 14th minute.

Madrid nearly got their first, as Benzema let go of Vinicius to creep past Kevin Trapp into the penalty area, only for Tuta to clear the ball from the line.

While Madrid dominated possession, Frankfurt launched several counterattacks until Madrid launched a counterattack of their own in the 37th minute.

A diving Trapp put his fingertips on a target shot from Vinicius and pushed the ball out for a corner.

From the ensuing play, Benzema linked with Casemiro just off the right post.

The Brazilian sucked in several Frankfurt defenders and a diving Trapp, before returning to an unmarked Alaba who scored from close range.

After the goal, Madrid geared up and should have gone 2-0, with Benzema unusually dragging the ball wide in the 41st minute with the goal begging.

Connect Vinicius, Benzema

Madrid’s quality became more apparent in the second half, when Trapp saved Vinicius’ shot in the 54th minute and Casemiro hit the crossbar with 61 minutes to go.

Borussia Dortmund mercenary Ansgar Knauff had an opportunity that was saved minutes later, before Vinicius and Benzema combined to make Madrid 2-0.

Vinicius skated on the left before cutting the ball back, seemingly unseen for the Frenchman to hammer home from the edge of the penalty area.

Frankfurt fought hard in the closing stages, but Madrid were able to dominate the game by winning their fifth Super Cup after eight attempts.

The game, at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, marked the first time the two sides met in a European decider since 1960, when Madrid dismantled Frankfurt 7-3, scoring four goals for Ferenc Puskas and three against Alfredo di Stefano in the Europa League. Cup final.

The match also highlighted the growing gap between the Champions League and Europa League competitions, with Madrid being the ninth Champions League team to win the competition in the past 10 years.

Only city rivals Atletico Madrid have won the Super Cup in qualifying via a Europa League win over the past decade, beating Real in the 2018 edition.

In the 10 years before that, the participants in the Champions League and Europa League each won five Super Cups.

Frankfurt joined Hamburg (1977 and 1983), Dortmund (1997) and Bremen (1992) as losing Super Cup finalists from Germany, with only Bayern Munich (2013 and 2020) winning the showpiece.

