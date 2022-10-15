Real Madrid are ‘keeping an eye on’ Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies

<!–

Real Madrid are following the progress of Bayern Munich and Canadian defender Alphonso Davies.

The full-back, 21, is one of the rising stars of European football and has been a key man for Bayern since moving to the German champions in 2018, with 21 assists and five goals in 127 appearances.

He previously broke through with Vancouver Whitecaps in his native Canda, where he made his debut at the age of 15.

Despite a difficult period in recent years when Davies struggled with injuries and developed a heart problem, Los Blancos still love him.

The talented young defender has been hit by several injuries in recent seasons

According to Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz, via MARCA’s Twich channel, the Canadian, whose deal runs until 2025, is one of the players Madrid is keeping a close eye on.

“From Bayern, the name they have most in mind is Davies,” Felix responded to a post from a follower who suggested that Los Blancos should make a move for Joshua Kimmich.

It is believed the club thinks left-back is a position they can improve upon. Ferland Mendy is currently first-choice in that position, although legendary Madrid defender Marcelo left in the summer.

Ferland Mendy is Madrid’s regular left-back, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side would like to add something

Davies (L) is also likely to be a key figure for Canada at the World Cup in Qatar this winter

Davies has made 12 appearances for Bayern so far this season, with Julian Nagelsmann’s side having a tough start to the season as they are fourth in the Bundesliga, four points behind surprise league leaders Union Berlin at the start of the season.

The defender also won 32 caps for Canada, scoring a remarkable 12 times.

He is expected to put in much of their effort in Qatar this winter during the World Cup, after the Maple Leafs qualified for their first World Cup since 1986.