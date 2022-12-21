Real Madrid ‘are eyeing up a deal for Croatia World Cup star Josko Gvardiol, who is keen on a move’

<!–

Real Madrid are considering a move for RB Leipzig prodigy Josko Gvardiol, according to reports in Spain.

The talented centre-half, 20, impressed Croatia as they finished third in the World Cup in Qatar, losing 3-0 to eventual winners Argentina in the semi-finals.

And as reported by MarkaReal have long talked about signing Gvardiol and could push for a deal for the defender.

Real Madrid reportedly considering a transfer for RB Leipzig starlet Josko Gvardiol (above)

The talented centre-half impressed as his Croatian side finished third at the World Cup in Qatar

The 19-cap international played 90 minutes of every Qatar match, missing a minute as his side reached the last four again, before scoring a goal as Zlatko Dalic’s side defeated Morocco in the third-placed play-off.

Although Argentine superstar Lionel Messi beat him repeatedly in the run-up to the third goal in the semi-finals, Gvardiol impressed throughout the tournament with his physical strength, pace and composure under pressure.

He is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in world football, having spent an impressive 18 months at Germany’s RB Leipzig after joining from Dinamo Zagreb in his home country.

And the European champions are eager to add the 20-year-old to their defensive ranks, but face fierce competition from several Premier League sides, with Chelsea leading the pack.

Although the 6ft 1in star joined them for a fee of around £15million, on a five-year deal, his price has since skyrocketed after 42 Bundesliga appearances, becoming a regular starter for Croatia and a stellar World Cup .

However, Leipzig need not sell after Chelsea bought striker Christopher Nkunku for a reported fee of £63m – with the Todd Boehly-backed Blues leading the race among Premier League sides that could rival Real for Gvardiol’s signature.

Marca adds that Gvardiol himself is open to a transfer, but that is unlikely given the asking price.