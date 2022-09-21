Real Madrid: Antonio Rudiger hails Carlo Ancelotti’s man-management skills

Carlo Ancelotti has the Midas touch on the touchline and his off-the-field manpower skills have caught on with Real Madrid’s summer signing Antonio Rudiger.

Ancelotti brought the defender to the Spanish giants on a free transfer from Chelsea ahead of this season, with the Italian looking to strengthen his back line with the addition of centre-back.

Rudiger has made nine appearances for the LaLiga and Champions League holders so far as Ancelotti has eased him into the starting XI.

Antonio Rudiger (left) has paid tribute to Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti’s manpower skills

Rudiger has revealed that when Ancelotti joined Real Madrid this summer, Ancelotti turned up unannounced at his family home to have lunch and get to know the player on a personal level

However, Ancelotti’s biggest impression on the Germany international to date has been his human side.

Upon his move to Madrid, Rudiger has revealed that Ancelotti surprised him and his family by turning up at their home unannounced before enjoying a lunch spot and getting to know the player outside of football. A personal touch that the 29-year-old has never experienced before.

“I had been in our new house in Madrid for just a few hours with my family,” Rudiger recalled to the German news outlet. Sports 1. ‘We were grilling and then the bell rang.

Rudiger has played nine times for the Spanish giants so far this season, who remain unbeaten

‘I opened the door and Ancelotti was there! Wow! He sat with us, had lunch with us and met my family, he is a very friendly and open man. He stayed with us for two hours, we talked about everything.

‘I have to be honest, I had never experienced anything like this with other coaches. After just these first few months, I have to say that no one comes close to Ancelotti when it comes to how he treats players.

‘He’s a coaching legend who collected Champions League trophies when I was just a kid. Working with him every day at the biggest club in the world is just wonderful.’

Rudiger, currently away in Germany, will be hoping Real Madrid can continue their unbeaten start to the season on October 2 when they host Osasuna in LaLiga after the international break.