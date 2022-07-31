Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus: Karim Benzema scores from the penalty spot in comfortable pre-season win

Real Madrid took a comfortable 2-0 win over Juventus at the Rose Bowl stadium in California as both teams ramp up their preparations for the upcoming season.

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored the only goals of the game while the Champions League holders dominated most of the game.

The Spanish giants had the ball in the back of the net after less than a minute, but saw the goal disallowed when the linesman’s flag was raised for offside.

Karim Benzema opened the score in America with a strong attack from the penalty spot

Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci was close to opening the scoring with the best chance of the game for his team when his free kick from 25 yards rattled the crossbar off Thibaut Courtois’s goal.

Real Madrid put themselves ahead from the penalty spot in the 19th minute when Vinicius Jr was knocked down by compatriot Danilo as he made his way into the penalty area. Benzema scored when his shot went past goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

The Frenchman could have doubled his score moments later, but couldn’t get the ball out from under his feet after doing well to create space in the Juventus box.

Dusan Vlahovic got half a chance just before half-time to get the Italian team back into the game, but lost that chance when defender Eder Militao recovered well.

Marco Asensio doubled the Spanish side’s lead in the second half with a cool finish

Juventus struggled to get going in the game with Madrid’s defense largely untried

Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal fired his shot straight at the keeper after being passed on goal by Vinicius Jr.

The Italian squad’s shot-stopper then came into action when he ducked to parry Benzema’s curling attempt from outside the penalty area.

Both teams made a number of changes in the 64th minute, with Madrid scoring again less than five minutes later when Marco Asensio tapped into an open net on the end of a cross.

Neither side created significant chances for the remainder of the game, with Madrid facing comfortable winners in preparation for the season.