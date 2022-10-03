Real ‘invisibility cloak’ may be available within 10 years

From Harry Potter to Star Trek, invisibility cloaks have been a staple of science fiction blockbusters for years.

Now scientists from London start-up Vollebak have revealed plans to make the fictional object a reality.

The team is working with the University of Manchester on a thermal camouflage jacket designed to make the human body invisible to infrared cameras.

And it won’t be long before it hits shelves, with the team suggesting a final product could be ready in just five to 10 years.

“Designed to ultimately make the human body invisible to infrared cameras, it’s a computer programmable jacket that brings us one step closer to turning the invisibility cloak from science fiction to reality,” Vollebak said.

Amid the increasing use of infrared cameras for security, Vollebak set out to create an invisibility cloak that is not only invisible in visible light, but also in the infrared spectrum.

“For the past 3 years, we have brought together the fields of physics, optical materials, electronic control systems, textiles and engineering to create a single piece of clothing that someone can actually wear that is also an advanced optical device,” the team explained.

Their Thermal Camouflage Jacket prototype has 42 graphene patches, each consisting of over 100 layers of pure graphene.

These patches can be controlled individually and regulate thermal radiation on the surface of the jacket without changing its temperature.

Gold and copper wires run to each patch and can be controlled to apply different voltages to them.

The voltage forces ions between the graphene layers – and the more ions that are pushed, the less thermal radiation is emitted and the colder it looks.

For example, the team wrote code that allowed them to play Tetris in infrared.

Instead of seeing heat radiating from a human body as usual, infrared cameras were only able to see the pattern of the popular computer game.

“The key details are that each patch can be individually programmed to emit a different level of thermal radiation,” explained Vollebak.

‘And that’s the way it can blend into its surroundings and appear invisible to infrared cameras.’

The team now plans to scale down the size of the graphene panels to improve the jacket’s camouflage capabilities.

‘With enough spots and enough power, a person could simply blend into a forest. Or a plane could interfere with a runway,” they said.

As it stands, the Thermal Camouflage Jacket only works on the infrared spectrum.

But Vollebak says that in the future it might also be possible to make a version that operates on the visible spectrum.

“Graphene is a highly tunable material, meaning that applying energy to it changes how it looks in both the infrared spectrum and the visible spectrum,” they explained.

So, at least theoretically, changing the charge density of the graphene will change the color we see.

‘And once you’ve got one device that controls all wavelengths, that’s when the possibility of building an invisibility cloak starts to become very real.’

The current prototype is just a proof of concept, and the jacket is not yet for sale.

It’s also still unclear how Vollebak sees the device being used in the future, or how much it might cost.