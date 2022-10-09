Real Housewives star Lizzy Savetsky leads backlash at Kanye West over antisemitic tweets

Real Housewives of New York star Lizzy Savetsky and comedian Hannah Einbinder have led the backlash against Kanye West after he posted a slew of anti-Semitic tweets following his Instagram restriction.

The rapper, 45, found himself in hot water after his controversial Paris Fashion Week show where he showed off a White Lives Matter shirt – before taking a swipe at the Jewish community.

In a tweet that has since been deleted by the social media giant, Kanye wrote: “I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I’m going to die with 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

He added: ‘The funny thing is that I can’t actually be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jewish too. You’ve been playing with me and trying to blackmail anyone who opposes your agenda.’

Deafcon – also known as the Defense Preparedness Condition – is a warning used by the United States Armed Forces to indicate how quickly the military can be deployed during deadly emergencies and attacks.

His renewed attack on Jewish people comes just a day after he shared screenshots to Instagram revealing messages to Diddy in which West accused the rapper of being controlled by Jewish people trying to silence his “White Lives Matter” message. .

The post led to his Instagram account being restricted, but sparked a vicious stream of abuse aimed at Jewish stars who condemned the rapper.

Influencer and reality TV star Lizzy Savetsky called out Kanye for his previous post about his despicable anti-Semitism — but then faced a barrage of abuse from his fans.

Lizzy Savetsky, one of the new cast members for the Real Housewives of New York, criticized Kanye for his repeated anti-Semitism on social media

Influencer and real life housewife Savetsky made videos pointing out Kanye’s hateful words – before facing a barrage of abuse herself for defending the Jewish community

West debuted the shirt at Paris Fashion Week, alongside conservative commentator Candance Owens (pictured together)

Kanye West continued his return to Twitter with a disturbing tweet suggesting he would ‘go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE’ while returning his ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt

In a clip, Savetsky said Instagram had become a “breeding ground for anti-Semitism” as she berated the app — and Kanye — for its hateful comments.

She took to social media and said, “Luckily, Instagram has restricted Kanye’s account. Nevertheless, I continue to receive shockingly hateful, evening-threatening comments in support of his anti-Semitic message.

The Texas mother of three added: “My children’s great-grandmother did not survive Auschwitz, so we could stand idly by as people threaten our very existence as a people. We must speak! I take these threats very seriously and you should too.’

Following her tirade, she reposted Kanye’s recent tweet, simply writing, “In case you haven’t seen Kanye’s tweet since the deleted tweet.”

The post was quickly removed from Twitter – but his account was not restricted, contrary to Meta’s decision.

Real Housewives of New York star Lizzy Savetsky called out Kanye for an earlier post on anti-Semitism – but then faced a barrage of abuse from his fans

Comedian Hannah Einbinder also rallied her 124,000 social media followers to stand up to the hate Kanye spewed online

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse spoke out against the rapper’s anti-Semitism, saying he ‘clearly spews hatred against Jews’

Shocking fans: Ye, 45, wore the ‘White Lives Matter’ design for the first time on Monday at his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris

Comedian Hannah Einbinder told her 124,000 followers on Instagram after Kanye’s tweets: “Just a reminder that if you fuck this guy, you’re dead to me.

“I need my non-Jewish friends to condemn that shit. It can’t just be Jews defending ourselves, there aren’t enough of us left. We need allies.’

Ritchie Torres, a U.S. Representative for New York’s 15th congressional district, was also among the politicians and celebrities who called out the rapper for his anti-Semitism.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘Kanye West: If you see yourself at war with Jewish people, you are by definition anti-Semitic. Shame on you and your enablers.’

British comedian and author David Baddiel added: “Kanye West’s threat to the Jews is, as always, based on a myth of Jewish power, a myth believed across the political spectrum.”

Kanye set up his controversial White Lives Matter tweet to watch daughter North play basketball in LA. He sent the disturbing tweet about Jews shortly after

Kanye West’s tweet saying he was going to ‘death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE’ was removed by Twitter for ‘violating the Twitter rules’

David Baddiel, author of Jews Don’t Count, also stood up for the community after Kanye West’s tweet

Representative Ritchie Torres told Kanye West after the vile abuse: ‘Shame on you and your enablers’

The writer, who wrote the book Don’t Count Jews, said: ‘It’s at the heart of the phenomenon Jews don’t count: Jews are powerful, so attacking them is stupid and caring for them is unnecessary. ‘

Veteran New York State Representative Dov Hikind also called out the rapper for his outburst of hatred, calling him a “sick man.”

Hikind said, “Kanye is a Jew-hater in denial. He is clearly a sick man

Twitter has deleted Kanye’s nasty and dangerous anti-Semitic tweet, but we won’t forget the line this man crossed.

“We can only watch with the same sadness shared by his own family as Kanye West destroys himself and attacks his former friends. You who sow hatred shall reap sorrow.’

The mayor of Beverly Hills in California also criticized Kanye for his comments, saying he is “clearly inciting hatred against Jews.”

Lili Bosse wrote: ‘As the daughter of an Auschwitz survivor who is no longer on this earth, I must bear witness to anti-Semitism.

Councilor Dov Hikind called Kanye a ‘sick man’ after he was restricted from Instagram and then deleted his post on Twitter

West has been caught up in multiple scandals in recent days after wearing a White Lives Matter shirt at his fashion week show in Paris

“If I see Twitter explode tonight over a tweet from someone who is clearly spewing Jew-hatred, I will be the voice for the voiceless. Never again. Never forget.’

Just hours after the Meta restriction, Kanye took to Twitter to continue the attacks.

West’s tweets marked the first time in nearly two years since he posted on Twitter. Elon Musk welcomed his return to the platform, tweeting ‘Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!’

After his initial posts were deleted by Meta, who owns Instagram, Ye called out Zuckerberg’s company on Twitter for restricting his account.

‘Look at that, Marc. How you gone, kick me off Instagram. You used to be my n***a.’

He posted the tweet next to a photo of the couple performing karaoke at an unknown time.

A Meta spokesperson said, “We may impose restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules.”