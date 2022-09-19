Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby celebrates after charges against are dropped

Mary Cosby is now out of legal trouble after avoiding charges of illegally harboring a minor.

The 49-year-old reality star, who left The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after the second season, was withdrawn earlier this month. People confirmed.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram to celebrate the good news, while making it clear that her primary goal was to please her God.

Court win: RHSLC star Mary Cosby, 49, had dropped a felony charge against her earlier this month after she was charged last year with illegally harboring a runaway and contributing to the crime of a minor; seen in October 2021

Mary shared a social media post from another account stating that she is “just justified.”

“Tested about Jen Shah, Jennie, and now her charges have been dropped,” they wrote. In addition, she was never charged with a crime involving her church, as the #rhoslc women wanted. Don’t come before the queen, for god is on her side [sic].’

The post contained a glowing photo of Mary wearing large aviator sunglasses.

In her caption, she made it clear that her faith was her greatest concern.

Triumphant: Mary shared a social media post from another account saying she’s “just justified.” She shared her devotion to God in her comment

Last year: She was charged in April 2021 and pleaded innocent in June. The charges were dropped due to “clear concerns,” prosecutors said; still from RHSLC

“I don’t live my life to please people, I live my life to please God,” she wrote, adding a heart and prayer hands emojis. ‘To the people who are committed to believing lies! The truth will always stand. Love you!! This much!! Don’t worry about haters, let them worry about you [sic].’

Among those who expressed support in the comments was her former costar Meredith Marks, who is still a part of the show.

Mary was facing two charges for unlawfully harboring a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She was charged in April 2021 and pleaded innocent in June of that year.

Domestic Matter: Although the details of the case were vague, a lawyer for her son, who was also indicted, alleged that a friend had been to Mary’s house to visit him, and her mother called the police because she did not approve

Her attorney Stephen McCaughey told People at the time: “Mary is saddened to have been dragged into another family’s domestic situation, but she is confident that this misunderstanding will soon be cleared up.”

‘In this case, the right decision was made to fire it and’ [Mary’s] happy with that,” he said Fox 13 on Sept 12.

Prosecutors said their motion to drop the case was based on “clear concerns.” Mary’s son Robert Cosby Jr. had also been charged in the case, although his charges had previously been dropped.

While the details of the case were vague, a lawyer for Robert claimed the whole case was a misunderstanding after a friend came to see Mary’s house.

Her mother reportedly did not want her daughter to spend time with him, and the police were called to find her.

“Instead of the Salt Lake City Department focusing on real crime, they are turning into the relationship police,” Roberts attorney Clayton Simms claimed. Fox 13 last year. “The basis of this case is simply a misunderstanding. We think the case has absolutely no merit.’

Fighting back: “Instead of the Salt Lake City department focusing on real crime, they are turning into the relationship police,” Roberts attorney Clayton Simms told Fox 13 last year; still from RHSLC

The prosecution filed a motion to dismiss the case on September 1, and Judge Katherine Peters dismissed it on September 7.

Mary was shrouded in controversy, even going back to her RHSLC days when viewers learned about her untraditional marriage.

Mary revealed to viewers of the show that her husband, Robert Cosby Sr., was originally her late grandmother’s second husband.

But the reality star was also haunted by complaints that her church — previously run by her late grandmother — was a cult. Prosecutors cited her marriage to Robert and the request for large sums of money from parishioners as evidence of shady dealings.

Her co-star Lisa Barlow claimed her boyfriend Cameron Williams had left the church due to “extreme religious trauma” after giving the church $300,000 and mortgaging his home, reportedly at Mary’s request.

Strange: Mary was shrouded in controversy, even going back to her RHSLC days, when viewers learned that her husband, Robert Cosby Sr., was originally her late grandmother’s second husband; still from RHSLC

Several former parishioners interviewed by The everyday beast also claimed that the church was a cult.

A former member, Ralph Arnold Jr., claimed that Mary said at church that “she is God on earth.”

Others said it was “shame” and “mental manipulation” for not keeping up with the donations requested by Mary and Church leadership.

However, Mary has vehemently denied that she did anything wrong and claims that her church is not a cult.