Real Housewives of New Jersey will add Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral as main cast members

The cast of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey will feature a few new faces when Season 13 debuts.

Newcomers Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral will be introduced as new protagonists, according to a new Page six report.

Jackie Goldscheider, who has starred in the cast since her season 9 debut, has been relegated to the role of “friend” this season.

Fuda and Cabral will join the cast as Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs.

Fuda was brought into the group through Gorga and will essentially replace Goldscheider as the main cast member.

Filming for season 13 was said to have been completed “a few weeks ago,” and Cabral’s role as a “housewife” was always clearly defined at the start of the season.

However, Fuda, Goldschneider and another new “friend” Jen Fessler “competed” for the last full-time spot, although other sources claim that Fessler would always be a “friend” this season.

Reportedly, Bravo waited until after filming was finished to make a decision, with all three women filming as much as the main cast members.

Even Goldschneider and Fessler, though considered “friends,” would be “heavily featured,” with many of the scenes being in “group settings.”

One source claimed Goldschneider was “not happy” with the relegation, though another insists it isn’t.

‘Any speculation that’ [Goldschneider] dissatisfied with the role of ‘friend of’ is not true,” the source said.

“She is grateful for the opportunity to focus on her creative projects and her work as an expert in the eating disorder recovery space,” the source added.

Cabral was brought into the group through Giudice, who was once featured in an episode of MTV True Life titled I’m a Staten Island Girl.

Fessler was introduced by Josephs, who is said to be “super entertaining and funny, and will most likely be a breakout star.”

Bravo has yet to announce when Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 will debut.