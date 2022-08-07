Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice enjoys brunch out with new husband

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas, overjoyed and happy to share it with the world.

Available for the first time since their extravagant wedding Saturday night, these exclusive photos, obtained by DailyMail.com, show Teresa, 50, and her new husband, 46, together and smiling the morning after the big night before.

The couple posed playfully, their hands mimicking hearts and blowing kisses as they joined their bridal party for a post-wedding champagne brunch.

The brunch on the patio of Orchard Park by David Burke, Grande Chateau’s chic restaurant in East Brunswick, rounds off a weekend of partying that started with their Friday night rehearsal dinner.

Dressed in a bright pink midriff skimming top and skirt, Teresa looked relaxed as she and Ruelas joined the guests, which included Ruelas’ sister, Bridesmaid Veronica and bridesmaids Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania.

DailyMail.com has learned new details about the previous night’s revelry enjoyed by more than ten Real Housewives from Potomac, Atlanta, New York, New Jersey, Miami and Dubai.

Among them were Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, Chanel Ayan, Kenya Moore, Dorinda Medley, Margaret Josephs, Alexia Nepola, Jill Zarin and more in a congregation that was a Who’s Who of the stars of the Bravo shows, past and present.

Guests were treated to a dinner of cowboy steaks and late night snacks from a Shake Shack, pizza and candy truck.

Previously, they had watched the couple seal their union with a kiss after exchanging vows they had written themselves on an elevated rotunda in the Versailles-inspired gardens of Park Chateau Estate.

Teresa wore a bright pink skimming top and midriff skirt for the Sunday outing in East Brunswick, New Jersey

Teresa’s daughters wore flowy summer clothes for Sunday morning high-end brunch

Veronica Ruelas wore strappy heels and a flowy gray striped dress for brunch after serving as a bridesmaid and leading the wedding ceremony

Luis Ruelas is pictured here after his big day dressed in white capris, dazzled white sneakers and a white polo shirt as he spoke to a friend for brunch

Giudice, 50, and Ruelas were married Saturday at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey in front of 220 guests.

DailyMail.com was there to witness the real-life New Jersey housewife and queen of reality TV—fitting a crown and dripping with jewelry—as she nervously held a piece of card on which she read the vows she had written herself. .

The New Jersey housewife walked down the aisle to Ave Maria in honor of her deceased parents.

Her daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — stood by her side as she swore to her now-husband, “I’ll love you for a million tomorrow.”

Ruelas’ two sons, David and Nicholas, also stood by their father’s side in the ceremony led by Ruelas’ sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas.

At one point, Ruelas, too, seemed overwhelmed with emotion, wiping tears from his eyes as he looked at his bride. He stood, neatly in his white tuxedo as the couple married on an elevated rotunda in front of a white floral display of two intertwined hearts.

They lit a candle together before sharing a kiss when they were declared husband and wife. Sparklers were lit when Rhianna’s “Shine Bright Like a Diamond” was played.

As the party got underway, girls dressed in white flapper dresses and feather headbands arrived, along with partners dressed in top hats and tails — a dance troupe there to perform for the couple’s guests.

The wedding has been in the planning stages for months with the Giudice and Ruelas telling friends they wanted a ‘somewhat’ traditional atmosphere.

A radiant bride! Teresa Giudice is pictured at her wedding ceremony on Saturday

Giudice got together with the man she now calls her soulmate in July 2020 – two months before her divorce from scandal-ridden Joe was finalized. The couple didn’t go public with their relationship until later that year.

Even by reality television standards, Giudice’s love life has been turbulent as it has had her own stint in prison when she was found guilty of mortgage fraud along with Joe.

She served 11 months of a 15-month sentence in 2015, with the judge spreading her sentence and allowing Joe to stay with one of their children while the other did their time.

But although she was initially determined to stand by her husband, Giudice’s 20-year marriage to Joe soon collapsed on their mutual releases, with hotly denied rumors of infidelity on both sides. They divorced in December 2019 and their divorce was finalized in September 2020.

By this time, Giudice had already found a romance with Ruelas. The father of two sons, Louis Jr and Nicholas, has his own twists and turns with controversy in the form of allegations of domestic violence against his ex-wife Marisa DiMartino.

One time, he allegedly pushed DiMartino into a metal pole. DiMartino refused medical attention and refused to press charges, despite being reported to the police.

In another report from DiMartino on New Year’s Eve 2010, she claimed that a “verbal dispute” with her then-husband had forced her to leave the family home. Again, no arrests were made and no charges were filed.

For her part, Giudice didn’t hesitate to say ‘yes’ when Ruelas posed the question while vacationing in Greece with former housewife Dina Manzo, 50, and her husband David Cantin, 42.

A source told People magazine when news of their engagement broke in October 2021: “It was absolutely exquisite. The choreographed fireworks lit up a “Marry Me” sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised.’

The group celebrated until 5 a.m. drinking champagne and dining with lobster, sea bass and lamb chops at the Amanzoe Resort at Porto Heli’s restaurant, Nama.

As their Friday afternoon rehearsal drew to a close, Giudice and Ruelas shared a tender kiss before boarding his G-Wagon together for the quick lap to the onsite hotel, the Grand Chateau, where she and other members of the bridal party, all in good mood, checked in.