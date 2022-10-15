Real Housewives of Dubai’s Lesa Milan calls Caroline Stanbury a bully and says they have NOT spoken

They had a savage fight during the reunion episodes of Real Housewives of Dubai.

And Lesa Milan says her feud with castmate Caroline Stanbury is far from over.

Exclusive to Daily Mail Australia on Friday’s Bravocon, the fiery 33-year-old fashion designer called the former Ladies Of London star a “bully” and said they haven’t spoken to each other since their clash.

During the early part of the season, Caroline claimed that designs for Lesa’s maternity brand Mina Roe were stolen from a clothing line owned by a friend of hers.

She also made wild accusations that Lesa was an escort when she lived in Miami.

When asked about her relationship with Caroline, Lesa said it’s “exactly where we left it.”

‘We don’t talk. I mean how could you, right? I work so hard to be where I am, I work so hard on my brand. Everything she said was a lie and for me as a friend I would never attack anyone else’s business with lies,” she said.

When asked how exactly her relationship with Caroline is now, Lesa said it’s “right where we left it” and they haven’t spoken to each other since the show’s first season.

“It was very painful, but the best revenge is success. Mina Roe may be in some of the biggest department stores in the US and we’re growing and expanding.”

When asked why Caroline continues to clash with most of the show’s housewives, Lesa added: Are you surprised? I think she’s a bit of a bully but I really hope she gets the help she needs and she comes back and we have fun.

“Because when you’re around girlfriends, you don’t want to have toxic energy, you want to be kind of supportive and fun.”

The ladies of Real Housewives of Dubai take the stage at Bravocon

Lesa was furious during parts one and two of the reunion episodes when socialite and influencer Carolina claimed that Lesa copied an unnamed friend’s designs for her successful line of modern maternity wear.

She produced a Mean Girls-style handmade book to host Andy Cohen entitled “The Book of Lies by Lesa Milan,” which features a photo of Lesa on the front and a Pinocchio-style nose on top of her face.

“Well, I googled maternity clothes and she’s definitely not in the list and her designs were designed by my boyfriend. I got a text from my friend that three of the designs are hers,” Caroline claimed when Andy asked her what she thought of Lesa’s brand.

She went on to say that her friend threatened to join Diet Prada, an Instagram account and fashion watchdog group that calls copycat designs.

Lesa hit back, claiming that 90 percent of Mina Roe’s designs were hers and the other 10 percent were “beyond creative that we’re licensed for all those pieces.”

‘Let me know when you can run a successful business, I can teach you. I don’t steal designs,” she fired back at Caroline.

“I don’t mind knowing you. You are the evil witch of the Middle East,” she added.

Caroline hit back, claiming that during the season Lesa assaulted her younger husband Sergio and called him gay, saying her followers were fake and she had no business.

She then claimed that when Lesa lived in Miami, she worked as an escort.

Lesa shook her head and said, “You’re obsessed with me. It’s dangerous. You’re disgusting. You wish you were like me.’

