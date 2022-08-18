Real Housewives Of Dubai: Chanel Ayan cries while revealing that she was circumcised at age five

Chanel Ayan revealed she was brutally circumcised against her will when she was a five-year-old girl on Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai.

The 43-year-old model described how the forced genital mutilation took place when she was taken from her home with her then six-year-old sister. Chanel said she was five when she was tied to a bed with her sister and circumcised.

“I didn’t know what it was about,” Chanel said crying in a hypnotherapist’s office as she described the abuse. “My mother didn’t know that happened to us.”

Genital Mutilation: Chanel Ayan revealed she was brutally circumcised against her will when she was a five-year-old girl on Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai

Chanel told the therapist that she had been through so much pain in her life and later explained that her vagina had been stitched up.

“I wanted to get married, I had to go back to the doctor and I had to open it up again because he was screwed, couldn’t have sex,” Chanel said in a confessional. “Then I had to wait until I was cured.”

“I’ve tried to understand and learn about it,” Chanel said in a confessional. ‘Why did that happen? It’s because we have to be virgins when we get married so that our families can get our dowry. That’s a fucking sh**. It’s like torture. It’s abuse.’

She told the therapist that her father tried to sell her when she was 13, but it didn’t happen because her sibling was protecting her.

Horrific story: The 43-year-old model described how the forced genital mutilation took place when she was taken from her home with her then six-year-old sister

Chanel said she was 99 percent happy, but sometimes she gets jealous when she sees her husband’s relationship with her son because that kind of loving relationship seems strange to her. She said that growing up, she remembered her mother crying a lot.

“The beatings,” Chanel said, crying. “I remember a lot of pain from that.”

“I have a good life,” Chanel said, crying.

Tough Youth: “The beatings,” Chanel said, crying. ‘I remember a lot of pain’

The therapist told her she couldn’t erase the memories, but she could reduce the attachment she had to them.

“It’s time to forgive so you can feel light,” the therapist said.

When she woke up from the therapy, Chanel said she felt better.

Hypnotherapy session: The therapist told her she couldn’t erase the memories but reduce the attachment she had to them

Feeling better: When she woke up from therapy, Chanel said she felt better

“I’m starting to heal,” Chanel said. “I’m beginning to understand that I trusted people who hurt me and that they no longer have any power over me. I chose for the first time in my life to forgive them and accept what happened to me.

When the episode started, the housewives were on day two of their trip to Nurai Island and Caroline Stanbury, 45, had had enough of Chanel’s outbursts. Stanbury got up and left the group dinner.

“We’re on vacation, don’t argue,” begged Caroline Brooks, 37.

Island trip: When the episode started, the housewives were on day two of their Nurai Island trip and Caroline Stanbury, 45, had had enough of Chanel’s outbursts

“Ayan constantly puts me down every time I open my mouth,” Caroline S. said in a confessional. “I’ve worked really hard to get to where I am now, and I may be threatening her. I just can’t deal with this woman anymore.’

Caroline S. cried and she asked Nina Ali, 42, why she never said anything to defend her.

“There are a lot of misinterpretations,” Nina said.

Tears flow: Caroline S. cried and she asked Nina Ali, 42, why she never said anything to defend her

“Every time I ask her a question, it’s no ambiguity to take her down,” Caroline S. said in a confessional. “It was supposed to be a fun back and forth, but it dissolved into a *** show.”

Lesa Milan, 33, told Chanel to just try and be nice to Caroline S. because it was her journey.

“Let’s be friendly,” Lesa said. “Are you going to apologize.”

Chanel apologized to Caroline S. and said they were both successful. Caroline S. said she just wanted to sleep it in.

Saying Sorry: Chanel apologized to Caroline S. and said they were both successful

“Thank God I’m not in the 1800s, I made a white woman cry,” Chanel said in a confessional. “I wouldn’t be here.”

Nina walked away and left with Caroline S. and Lesa said in a confessional that Nina was a social climber.

Caroline S. called her new 27-year-old husband Sergio crying. She told him that Chanel was trying to tell her she was having more success.

Feeling thankful: “Thank God I’m not in the 1800s, I made a white woman cry,” Chanel said in a confessional. ‘I wouldn’t be here’

“That is absolutely not true,” said Sergio. “This is like an asshole.”

Back at the house, Chanel tried to talk to Nina. Lesa told Nina that if she stayed, Caroline S. might have come back to the table. Lesa said her first feelings about Caroline S. came from things Nina told her.

“To see you soul mates with her now,” Lesa said. “I get it, she’s your girlfriend now.”

The women went out to smoke a hookah, and Caroline S. stayed in her room. Nina had planned a healthy bath therapy for them the next day.

Smoking Session: The women went out to smoke a hookah and Caroline S. stayed in her room

The next morning, Caroline B. and Lesa talked about how upset Chanel was that she wasn’t being taken seriously.

“Some of us work really hard,” Chanel said in a confessional.

Chanel called her husband and told her what had happened.

“She wants to make me feel bad like I’m not good enough,” Chanel said. “I’m really tired of it.”

Called home: “She wants to make me feel bad like I’m not good enough,” Chanel said. ‘I’m really tired’

Chanel started to cry. A sound healer came to the house and tried to help them relax.

“I think we’re going to need a lot more than a healthy bath to dissolve me and Ayan,” Caroline S. said in a confessional.

Sergio just showed up on a jet ski in the ocean. Caroline S. ran to him.

Need more: “I think we’re going to need a lot more than a healthy bath to dissolve me and Ayan,” Caroline S. said in a confessional.

“I thought it was very romantic,” Sara said.

Chanel burst into the house.

“I absolutely love it,” Chanel said.

Chanel told Lesa she felt like Caroline S. had put her down the day before.

“Ayan had every reason to be angry,” Lesa said in a confessional. ‘Caroline can call her husband to come and rescue her, god damn what a horror. Why are Ayan’s feelings less valid than Caroline’s?’

Party Crash: Sergio Joined the Girls Trip His New Wife Organized

Back in Dubai, Caroline S. spoke to Sergio about her IVF process.

She had him strap a watermelon and two melons to his body so he could feel what it would be like to be pregnant.

The Real Housewives of Dubai return to Bravo next Wednesday.