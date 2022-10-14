Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais filming show took horrific toll on her mentally

Garcelle Beauvais, star Garcelle Beauvais of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, almost didn’t appear on this week’s reunion episode after filming for the drama-filled season took a toll on her mentally and physically.

Speaking to Bravocon on Friday, the 55-year-old said she was an emotional “wreck” and even too scared to be in her own home after she and her teenage son, 14, were heavily trolled on social media.

“It touched me so much more than I can tell you. Like weeks before the reunion, I was a wreck. I felt like I wasn’t in my body, I felt shaky, I cried every day and felt anxious in my house. It was really hard. I got to a place where I made it to the reunion,” she explained.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais says she almost didn’t appear on the recent reunion episode after filming for the drama-filled season took a toll on her mentally and physically

Garcelle also had a strong message for the social media trolls who brutally attacked her son.

“I also think that social media is weaponized and that’s not okay. It is armed to go after each other and it is armed to go after our children and that has to stop,” she said.

While the Haitian beauty said it was really hard to do this year’s show, she’d love to return next season, at least if Bravo asks.

It comes after Garcelle said she believed Diana Jenkins was behind the bots targeted by her 14-year-old son Jax during the first part of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills reunion on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I did, if I’m honest, I really thought she was behind it, absolutely,” said Garcelle, 55.

“Do you think I’d send that to Jax?” replied Diana, 48, who was virtually at the reunion from her house.

Season Reunion: Garcelle Beauvais said she believed Diana Jenkins was behind the bots Wednesday that targeted her 14-year-old son Jax during the first part of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills reunion on Bravo

“I did,” Garcelle said.

“Obviously you have a very low opinion of me if you think I’m behind bullying a 14-year-old,” Diana said.

“Yes,” said Garcelle. .

Garcelle said Jax received a text saying “you’d be on your knees if your white daddy wasn’t around. Tell your mother to leave Diana alone or deal with us’ when he was at his father’s house.

Low opinion: “You obviously have a very low opinion of me if you think I’m behind bullying a 14-year-old,” Diana said

Too far: Garcelle said Jax received a text saying “you’d be on your knees if your white daddy wasn’t around. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or take care of us when he was at his dad’s house

Twin Sons: Garcelle is shown in June with her twin sons Jaid, left, and Jax, right, in Santa Monica, California

“He wrote on the line ‘you went too far’ and posted that,” Garcelle said. “He’s a 14-year-old boy. He gets this horrible message. He doesn’t think I’m allowed to delete Diana’s name so she’s not involved. He put it there because he was afraid. He had enough.’

Garcelle said Diana sent her a threatening text asking her to remove her name from the post.

“I asked her to write down the name when we got death threats,” Diana said

Death threats: ‘I asked her to write down the name when we got death threats,’ Diana said as she appeared remotely due to illness

Kyle Richards, 53, tried to intervene, explaining that she thought Diana wanted her to delete the post and repost with her name written on it.

“Are you kidding me,” Garcelle said. “You want me to try to protect my child in the midst of me, I have to come and rescue you all?”

“We’ve been getting death threats,” Diana said. “If they make threats in my country, they are real threats.”

Called in: Kyle Richards, 53, tried to intervene, explaining she thought Diana wanted her to delete and repost with her name written on it

“Well, your threat was a real threat to me, too,” Garcelle said. “If anything happens to my family, I’ll come get you.”

Diana’s actual lyrics read, “Believe me what I say if anything happens to my kids, you’re legally responsible and no Bravo contract will stop me.”

“A threat is a threat,” Garcelle said.

Felt threatened: “Well, your threat was a real threat to me too,” Garcelle said. ‘If anything happens to my family, I’ll come for you’

“No, Garcelle, a threat is not a threat,” Diana said. ‘I have a murder in my family. My family has been murdered. Murder is murder and if someone tells you that they are going to stab your son or daughter with a knife, that is a threat. And it’s not stopping and stopping. It’s very different when a lawyer calls you and when someone grabs a gun and points it at you. So I’m sorry there are different kinds of threats.’

Before specifically mentioning Diana, Garcelle told host Andy Cohen, 54, that she thought someone in the group was behind the attacks on her teenage son.

“I’m not sure if they would have said that, I think for me it might be the purchase of the bots,” Garcelle said. “It felt to me that there was a pattern to attack my children. To me it felt like I wasn’t wanted on this show, so this was a way to get me out.”

Brand new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills streams on Hayu in Australia and the UK, plus relive every episode ever – only on hayu