Real Housewives of Atlanta: Sheree Whitfield’s ex-boyfriend surprisingly shows up

Shereé Whitfield’s ex-boyfriend suddenly showed up and refused to apologize for standing her up on camera on Sunday night’s Season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Tyrone Gilliams walked in as Shereé was stressing out over last minute details for her She by Shereé fashion show.

‘We probably need to have a conversation,’ Shereé, 52, said. ‘You just pop up. And when I was in your city, you couldn’t just pop up.’

‘Come on now,’ Tryone said. ‘Not while I’m on federal home confinement,’ he said.

Tyrone blamed Shereé for not telling him that the show was going to tape their meeting.

‘No remorse, no apology, no nothing,’ Shereé said. ‘You left me sitting there?’

Tyrone said he wasn’t going to apologize for something that could have sent him back to prison.

‘I was f***ing humiliated,’ Shereé said.

‘Definitely don’t owe you an apology,’ Tyrone said.

Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida, who was modeling in the show, went to speak to Tyrone.

‘You don’t leave your queen nowhere unattended,’ Apollo said.

Shereé approached Tyrone again and asked if he still felt he didn’t owe her an apology. Tyrone suggested that they could both apologize to each other.

‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’ Shereé said. ‘Bye you don’t need to be here tomorrow.’

‘Tyrone can kick mother f***ing rocks,’ Shereé said in a confessional.

The episode titled A Fashion Show With Fashions opened with Kenya Moore, 51, learning that CVS wanted to put her haircare line into 5,000 of their stores.

Marlo Hampton, 46, brought her nephews Michael and William over to Sanya Richards-Ross’ house. Marlo told Sanya, 36, that her mother had just come to town to visit her after three years.

‘I’m a little worried,’ Marlo said in a confessional. ‘Is my mom going to be in her right state of mind? Is she going to be drinking? Is she going to be on drugs?’

Marlo said she was open to finding out if her mother would get the proper help so they could have a bond. Sanya spoke to Marlo about how she was going to try to have their second child.

‘I need a girl,’ Sanya said.

Shereé was working on getting her fashion show together a week before the event. She visited the space but told the event planner and her fashion coordinator that she still didn’t have all her pieces for the show.

‘I don’t know what I’m getting, how many pieces I’m getting, and I’m getting frustrated,’ Shereé said in a confessional.

Shereé said she had so much riding this fashion show.

‘This is the point of no return,’ Shereé said.

‘I’m beginning to have flashbacks, PTSD, from the fashion show with no fashion, 14 years ago,’ Shereé said in a confessional. ‘I cannot, will not, allow that to happen again.’

Marlo went to see her mother Emma who she flew in from Arkansas.

‘Where’s your teeth?’ Marlo asked her.

‘I accidentally threw them away,’ Emma said.

Marlo took her mother clothes shopping and told her it would be her dream for her to move back to Atlanta.

Marlo said she wanted to find out first if her mother was doing drugs or drinking. Marlo said she had been hurt in the past by their relationship.

Emma said she was also hurt when Marlo kicked her out of the house she bought for her.

‘When I got to the point of getting phone calls from the police,’ Marlo said. ‘We had people in there fighting, people in there selling drugs, you being on drugs.’

Emma hugged Marlo and cried and said she didn’t want her to stay away from her.

Kenya went to a local CVS to see her hair care products on the shelves.

A CVS product manager was there to greet her and gave her flowers. Sanya, Kandi Burruss, 46, and Drew Sidora, 37, stopped by to congratulate her.

‘This aint no Dollar General this is the CVS,’ Sanya said in a confessional. ‘This is a big deal.’

Kenya asked everyone if they were ready for Shereé’s fashion show.

‘I love you guys for supporting me,’ Kenya said.

Later, Kandi spoke to her mother about her estate planning. Her mother suggested she should put her name as part of administering her trust.

One day before the fashion show, Shereé was still stressing out about her show. She did a walk through at the venue and met with the models.

‘I don’t have all my samples,’ Shereé said.

She revealed in a confessional that she had five pieces but was still waiting for 19 more.

‘It’s really not looking good right now,’ Shereé said.

Emma went to see Marlo’s Lé Archive showroom.

‘I’m proud you are doing this,’ Emma said.

Marlo said she wanted them to have a close relationship. She said she also didn’t want her mother always just calling her asking for money.

When Emma told her that she wanted to bring her boyfriend around, Marlo got triggered and Marlo upset. Kandi stopped by and asked Emma how old her kids were when she started using drugs.

‘Marlo was about seven,’ Emma said.

Kandi asked if they ever thought about doing counseling together.

‘We definitely need that,’ Marlo said.

Everyone got ready for Shereé’s fashion show.

‘I’m so stressed,’ Shereé said.

Sanya, Drew, Kenya and Marlo mingled before the show. Marlo said she ran into Tyrone outside and he was carrying flowers. Tyrone walked into Sheree’s dressing room. He handed her the bouquet.

‘Is this his way of apologizing by bringing some roses?’ Sheree said in a confessional. ‘I mean it looks like he got them from the grocery store.’

Sheree invited her friend Dwight Eubanks who had dubbed her attempt at a fashion show 14 years ago a ‘fashion show with no fashion.’

‘Honey this will not be dreadful,’ Dwight said.

Sheree laughed. Tyrone walked over to talk to Kenya, Kandi, Sanya, and Marlo.

‘Much like his prison sentence, I think Tyrone’s time is up,’ Kenya said. ‘Release him, Sheree.’

The women sat down and nervously waited for the show to start. Shereé nervously got ready backstage. The show was two hour late and the crowd cheered for it to start, and despite the late start, the show was a hit with everyone.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will return with the first night of the Season 14 reunion on September 11, with Part 2 on September 18 and Part 3 on September 25.

Start: The women sat down and nervously waited for the show to start. Shereé nervously got ready backstage. The show was two hour late and the crowd cheered for it to start